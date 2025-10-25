Bear Trap Pot white

🚀 UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time)

Product Description:

Tired of EAs that blow accounts in volatile markets? Welcome to Bear Trap Pot (BTP), the next evolution in grid trading. We don't just survive market storms—we thrive in them. BTP is an intelligent, self-correcting grid system engineered with a proprietary ADX-Adaptive Quantum Grid and a multi-layered Rescue & Progressive Safety System that makes account liquidation a distant nightmare.

🪤 Why "Bear Trap"?

Because it's designed to trap profits from both bullish and bearish moves, turning market volatility into your greatest ally. It doesn't predict direction; it profits from movement.

🧠 THE BTP DIFFERENCE: How We Achieve ~99% Liquidation Protection

Traditional grid EAs fail because they are rigid. BTP is adaptive and intelligent.

ADX-Adaptive Quantum Grid: The EA dynamically analyzes market volatility using the ADX indicator. Low Volatility: Tightens the grid to collect small, frequent profits.

High Volatility: Widens the grid significantly, giving the trade room to breathe and avoiding dangerous cluster accumulation. This is the key to surviving news events! Progressive Rescue System (The "Safety Net"): If the grid extends to its maximum level, the EA doesn't give up. It activates its Progressive Rescue mode, deploying strategically calculated counter-trades with a conservative lot multiplier to average down and systematically guide the entire position back to profit. Intelligent Start Condition: BTP is patient. It uses an ADX Start Condition to only begin trading in low-volatility environments, entering the market at the calmest possible point and avoiding immediate whipsaws. Multi-Tiered Risk Management: Daily & Total Drawdown Limits: Hard-coded caps to prevent any runaway losses.

Smart Profit-Taking: Closes all positions once a user-defined profit target is hit, resetting the system for a fresh, safe start.

⚙️ Choose Your Trading Style

GBP/USD & EUR/USD pairs

BTP adapts to your capital and risk appetite with three optimized, auto-calculated modes:

AGGRESSIVE Mode: For the confident trader. Recommended Capital: $3,000+ Higher profit potential, faster cycle times.

NORMAL Mode: The perfect balance. Recommended Capital: $6,000+ The sweet spot for robust growth and safety.

LOW RISK Mode: For capital preservation. Recommended Capital: $9,000+ Maximum safety, smoother equity curve.



⚠️ CRITICAL CAPITAL DISCLAIMER - PLEASE READ

Can you run it on a $1,000 account? Technically, yes. Should you? It is NOT SAFE.

The recommended minimums ($3k/$6k/$9k) are calculated to provide the system with sufficient capital to utilize its full Rescue & Progressive Safety System effectively.

Trading with significantly lower capital (e.g., $1,000) severely handicaps the EA's protective mechanisms, increasing risk during prolonged, high-volatility periods.

For a ~99% safety score against liquidation, please adhere to the recommended minimum capital. We provide the tools for safety; using them correctly is your key to success(but major event like COVID crash can stress the EA so to minimize the risk stop it intel the market stabilize).

