MT4 to Telegram Signals Sender Binary Option
🤖 Telegram Signal Bot EA - Professional Binary Options Signal Provider
📊 Transform Your Custom Indicators into Automated Telegram Signals
Telegram Signal Bot EA is a powerful and professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders who want to automate their binary options signals and share them instantly with their Telegram community. Whether you're running a premium signal service, building a trading community, or managing your own trading group, this EA is your complete solution.
🎯 What Does This EA Do?
This Expert Advisor monitors your custom indicators in real-time and automatically sends instant trading signals to your Telegram channel or group whenever a trading opportunity appears. It's like having a 24/7 automated signal service running on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
Key Features at a Glance:
✅ Instant Telegram Notifications - Signals sent in milliseconds
✅ Custom Indicator Integration - Works with ANY MT4 custom indicator
✅ Smart Martingale System - Built-in recovery strategy (0, 1, or 2 levels)
✅ Automatic Result Tracking - Monitors and reports Win/Loss/Draw results
✅ Multi-Chart Synchronization - Prevents duplicate signals across multiple charts
✅ Signal Timeout Protection - Auto-cancels stale signals after X candles
✅ Professional Message Formatting - Beautiful, branded messages with HTML formatting
✅ Affiliate Link Integration - Monetize your signals with affiliate links
✅ UTC Time Display - Shows entry time in any timezone
✅ Zero Coding Required - Simple configuration, no programming knowledge needed
🚀 Main Features Explained
1️⃣ Automatic Signal Detection & Delivery
Monitors your custom indicator 24/7 without any manual intervention
Detects BUY (CALL) and SELL (PUT) signals instantly
Sends formatted signals to your Telegram channel/group automatically
Each signal includes: Symbol, Timeframe, Entry Time, Direction, Entry Price, and your affiliate link
Example Signal Message:
🔰 Your Signal Bot Name 🔰
🧠 Asset: EURUSD
🔥 Timeframe: M5
🕒 Entry Time: 14:30
🔼 Direction: CALL 🟢
📍 UTC +03:00
🟢 Price: 1.08456
👉 Register here [Your Affiliate Link]
2️⃣ Smart Martingale System
One of the most requested features in binary options trading! The EA includes an intelligent martingale recovery system with 3 configurable levels:
Level 0: No Martingale (Default Safe Mode)
Reports result immediately after the signal candle closes
Perfect for conservative traders and signal services
Clean Win/Loss reporting
Level 1: First Martingale
If the first signal loses, automatically tracks a second entry
Waits for the next candle result
Reports: "Win ✅" or "Win ✅¹" for martingale recovery
Final result only sent after martingale completes
Level 2: Double Martingale
Provides two recovery opportunities
First loss → First martingale (M1)
Second loss → Second martingale (M2)
Three chances to recover before final loss
Reports: "Win ✅", "Win ✅¹", or "Win ✅²"
Why This Matters:
Increases overall win rate for your signal service
Transparent tracking - subscribers see which level won
Configurable based on your risk management strategy
3️⃣ Automatic Result Tracking
The EA doesn't just send signals - it tracks and reports results automatically:
What It Tracks:
✅ Wins - Signal direction matches price movement
💔 Losses - Signal direction opposite to price movement
⚖️ Draws - Entry price equals close price (rare but handled)
Result Message Example:
🎯 Result: EURUSD-OTC 19:19 Win ✅¹
How It Works:
Signal sent at candle close
EA waits for next candle to close
Compares entry price vs close price
Determines win/loss based on signal direction
Sends result message automatically
If martingale enabled and loss occurs, tracks recovery attempts
4️⃣ Multi-Chart Global Synchronization
Problem Solved: Running the EA on multiple charts could create signal conflicts and duplicates.
Our Solution:
Uses MT4 global variables to synchronize across ALL charts
Only ONE active signal allowed at a time across your entire terminal
Prevents signal spam and confusion for your subscribers
Maintains 4-candle minimum interval between signals
Each chart "knows" about signals from other charts
Perfect For:
Running EA on multiple currency pairs simultaneously
Multiple timeframes monitoring
Prevents signal flooding your Telegram channel
5️⃣ Signal Timeout Protection
Prevents Abandoned Signals!
Sometimes market conditions change or signals become invalid. The timeout feature automatically cancels signals that take too long to complete.
Configurable Settings:
Set timeout in number of candles (default: 10)
After timeout, signal is automatically cancelled
System resets and ready for new signals
Prevents subscribers from waiting indefinitely
Example Scenario:
Signal sent at 14:30
Timeout set to 10 candles on M5 chart
If no result after 50 minutes, signal cancelled
Prevents confusion and improves service quality
6️⃣ Professional Message Formatting
Your signals look professional and branded:
✨ HTML Formatting Support:
Bold text for emphasis
Clickable affiliate links
Emojis for visual appeal
Clean, organized layout
✨ Customizable Branding:
Your bot name in every message
Your affiliate/registration link
Optional link display
Consistent professional appearance
✨ Complete Information:
Currency pair
Timeframe
Entry time
Direction (CALL/PUT)
UTC timezone
Entry price
Your affiliate link
7️⃣ Universal Custom Indicator Compatibility
Works With ANY MT4 Indicator!
The EA is designed to work with your existing custom indicators:
Requirements:
Your indicator must draw arrows or signals on the chart
Signals must be in indicator buffers
You specify which buffer numbers to monitor
Configuration:
IndicatorName : Your indicator's file name
UpBuffer : Buffer number for BUY signals (usually 0)
DownBuffer : Buffer number for SELL signals (usually 1)
Compatible With:
Arrow indicators
Signal indicators
Strategy indicators
Any indicator that produces buffer values
⚙️ Complete Configuration Guide
📱 Telegram Bot Settings
BOT_TOKEN (Required)
Your Telegram Bot API Token
Get it from @BotFather on Telegram
Format: 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrsTUVwxyz
How to get: Message @BotFather → /newbot → follow instructions
CHANNEL_ID (Required)
Your Telegram Channel or Group ID
Format for channels: -100 + channel ID (e.g., -1001234567890 )
Format for groups: - + group ID
How to get:
Add @userinfobot to your channel/group
Forward a message to the bot
It will show your channel ID
BotName (Optional)
Display name for your bot in messages
Default: "Signal Bot"
Examples: "Premium Signals", "VIP Binary Bot", "Your Trading Academy"
🔗 Affiliate & Branding
Affiliate_link (Optional)
Your broker affiliate or registration link
Appears at the bottom of every signal
Monetize your signal service
Leave empty if not needed
ShowAffiliateLink (Toggle)
true : Show affiliate link in signals
false : Hide affiliate link
Useful for testing or non-commercial use
📊 Signal Configuration
IndicatorName (Required)
Exact file name of your custom indicator
Without .ex4 extension
Case-sensitive
Example: If your indicator file is "MyArrows.ex4", enter "MyArrows"
UpBuffer (Number)
Indicator buffer number for BUY/CALL signals
Usually 0 but depends on your indicator
Check your indicator documentation
DownBuffer (Number)
Indicator buffer number for SELL/PUT signals
Usually 1 but depends on your indicator
Check your indicator documentation
🕐 Time Settings
userOffset (Decimal)
UTC timezone offset for your location
Format: +1.0 , -5.0 , +5.5 , etc.
Examples:
London: +0.0
New York: -5.0
Tokyo: +9.0
India: +5.5
Dubai: +4.0
Why This Matters: Your subscribers see entry times in YOUR timezone, making it easier to follow signals globally.
🎲 Martingale Settings
MartingaleLevel (0, 1, or 2)
Level 0 - No Martingale:
Conservative approach
Reports win/loss immediately
No recovery attempts
Best for: Transparent services, high-accuracy indicators
Level 1 - Single Martingale:
One recovery attempt
2 total entries maximum
Moderate risk management
Best for: Balanced approach, medium accuracy indicators
Level 2 - Double Martingale:
Two recovery attempts
3 total entries maximum
Aggressive recovery strategy
Best for: High win-rate focus, experienced traders
⚠️ Important: Inform your subscribers about martingale usage for transparency.
⏱️ Signal Timeout Settings
SignalTimeoutCandles (Number)
Number of candles to wait before cancelling signal
Default: 10
Set to 0 to disable timeout
Calculated based on current timeframe
Examples:
M1 timeframe + 10 candles = 10 minutes timeout
M5 timeframe + 10 candles = 50 minutes timeout
M15 timeframe + 10 candles = 150 minutes timeout
Recommended Values:
M1: 10-15 candles
M5: 8-12 candles
M15: 6-10 candles
🎯 Perfect For:
📢 Signal Service Providers
Run a premium Telegram signal channel
Monetize with affiliate links
Build your trading community
Automate your signal delivery
Track and display your win rate
👥 Trading Communities
Share signals with your team
Coordinate trading decisions
Real-time market updates
Group trading strategies
📚 Trading Educators
Demonstrate live trading
Educational signal examples
Student community engagement
Real-time market analysis
💼 Professional Traders
Automate signal sharing
Build multiple income streams
Scale your trading service
24/7 automated monitoring
🤝 IB/Affiliates
Provide value to referred traders
Increase conversion rates
Build long-term relationships
Automated lead generation
📋 Requirements & Setup
System Requirements:
✅ MetaTrader 4 platform (Build 1370+)
✅ Active internet connection
✅ Telegram account
✅ Custom indicator (arrow/signal type)
✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (optional)
Setup Steps (5 Minutes):
Step 1: Create Your Telegram Bot
Open Telegram and message @BotFather
Send command: /newbot
Choose a name for your bot
Choose a username (must end in 'bot')
Copy the API Token provided
Step 2: Get Your Channel/Group ID
Create a Telegram channel or group
Add your bot as administrator
Add @userinfobot to your channel
Forward any message to @userinfobot
Copy the channel ID shown
Step 3: Configure MT4
Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
Add URL: https://api.telegram.org
Click OK
Step 4: Install & Configure EA
Place EA in MT4's Experts folder
Install your custom indicator
Restart MT4
Drag EA onto chart
Fill in your Bot Token and Channel ID
Configure indicator name and settings
Enable AutoTrading
Done! 🎉
🔒 Security & Privacy
Your Data is Safe:
✅ No external servers - signals sent directly from your MT4
✅ No third-party data collection
✅ Your bot token stored locally only
✅ All communication through official Telegram API
✅ No subscription or hidden fees
✅ Complete control over your setup
Best Practices:
Never share your Bot Token
Use a dedicated bot for the EA
Regularly monitor bot activity
Keep MT4 and EA updated
⚡ Advanced Features
Global Variable Synchronization
Prevents signal conflicts across charts
Maintains signal integrity
Coordinates multiple timeframes
Professional multi-pair monitoring
Smart Signal Filtering
Minimum 4-candle interval between signals
Prevents signal spam
Quality over quantity
Protects subscriber experience
Error Handling
Comprehensive validation checks
Clear error messages
Auto-recovery mechanisms
Detailed logging for troubleshooting
Performance Optimized
Lightweight code execution
Minimal CPU usage
Fast signal delivery (<1 second)
Efficient memory management
📊 Use Cases & Examples
Example 1: Multi-Timeframe Service
Run EA on 3 charts:
EURUSD M1
EURUSD M5
GBPUSD M5
Result: Coordinated signals, no duplicates, professional service
Example 2: Multi-Pair Portfolio
Run EA on 5 pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD
All on M5 timeframe
Global sync ensures only one signal active at a time
Example 3: Premium VIP Channel
Level 2 Martingale enabled
Timeout: 10 candles
Affiliate link enabled
Professional branding
Result: High win-rate display, monetized service
🆘 Support & Documentation
What's Included:
📖 Complete user manual (PDF)
🎥 Video setup tutorial (optional)
💬 Email support
🔄 Free updates
🐛 Bug fixes and improvements
Common Questions Answered:
How to create a Telegram bot
How to get channel ID
How to configure indicators
How to enable WebRequest
Troubleshooting guide
🎁 Bonus Features
Startup Notification
EA sends confirmation message when started
Shows: Symbol, Timeframe, Status
Know your EA is running
Professional Formatting
HTML bold text support
Clickable links
Emoji indicators
Clean, organized layout
Flexible Configuration
All settings adjustable
No code editing required
Save presets for different strategies
Easy switching between configurations
⭐ Why Choose This EA?
✅ Proven & Reliable
Tested on multiple brokers
Stable performance
Regular updates
Active development
✅ Professional Quality
Clean code structure
Optimized performance
Comprehensive error handling
Enterprise-grade reliability
✅ Easy to Use
No coding required
Simple configuration
Clear documentation
Quick setup (5 minutes)
✅ Feature-Rich
Martingale system
Result tracking
Timeout protection
Global synchronization
✅ Monetization Ready
Affiliate link integration
Professional branding
Scalable for growth
Multiple income streams
📞 Get Started Today!
Transform your trading signals into a professional automated service. Whether you're building a signal business, growing a trading community, or simply want to share your trades efficiently, Telegram Signal Bot EA is your complete solution.
One-Time Purchase Includes:
✅ Full EA (Unlimited use)
✅ Complete documentation
✅ Setup guide
✅ Email support
✅ Free updates
✅ No monthly fees
✅ No hidden costs
📝 Important Notes
⚠️ Disclaimer: This EA is a signal delivery tool. Trading binary options involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.
⚠️ Requirements: You must have your own custom indicator. This EA does not include trading signals - it automates the delivery of signals from YOUR indicators.
⚠️ Broker Independence: Works with any MT4 broker. Not affiliated with any specific broker.
🏆 Final Thoughts
Stop manually posting signals to Telegram. Stop missing opportunities when you're away. Stop struggling with inconsistent signal delivery.
Automate. Scale. Succeed.
Get Telegram Signal Bot EA today and take your trading service to the next level!
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Type: Expert Advisor (EA)
Category: Signal Delivery & Automation
License: Single User / Multi-Account
Tags:
