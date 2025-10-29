Golden Shark EA
- Experts
- Seda Terekyan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Golden Shark EA is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system avoids overreacting to noise and does not use high-frequency approaches, focusing instead on controlled trading cycles triggered by pre-defined conditions.
Each trade is initiated within a scenario-based approach based on internal filters, price levels, and volatility context. The logic does not employ martingale, grid, or position buildup methods, ensuring predictable system behavior as market conditions change.
The advisor uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade, supporting a consistent risk management approach. This design allows for efficient operation with brokers offering market execution and adapts to various capital allocation conditions. Execution remains stable and continuous, regardless of external indicators and market noise.
Key Features
- Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe
- Works with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- No martingale, grid, hedging, or volume buildup
- Not dependent on news, indicators, or third-party data feeds
- Compatible with ECN/STP brokers with market execution
- Account type - any
Recommendations for use
- Recommended timeframe: H1
- Minimum capital: from $100
- Optimal conditions: brokers with low spreads and fast order processing
Parameters
- Comment - comment on orders.
- Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot mode. Automatic calculation and setting of the lot size based on free margin and Risk parameter.
- Risk - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the dynamic lot size. Recommended values are 10 to 30.
- Fix_Lot - fixed lot size. Recommended value is 0.01 for deposit of $100 or higher.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss value in pips.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips.
- Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points.
- Max_Lot - maximum allowed dynamic lot size.
- TimeTrade - trading time settings.
- StartHour - trading start hour.
- StopHour - trading end hour.