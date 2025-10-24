AurumTitanX

AurumTitanX is a professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. Built with institutional trading principles, this EA implements a sophisticated breakout strategy that captures significant gold price movements while maintaining strict risk control.

DOESN'T USE MARTINGALE

NO PRESETS NEEDED , LEAVE EVERYTHING AS IT IS , JUST CHANGE LOT SIZE BASED ON YOUR RISK

⚙️ Core Strategy

The EA employs a dual-period breakout system that identifies high-probability entry points:

  • Entry Logic: Monitors 20-period and 30-period price extremes to identify genuine breakouts
  • Smart Pending Orders: Uses BUYSTOP/SELLSTOP orders for precise market entry
  • Monthly Levels: Incorporates monthly highs/lows as dynamic support/resistance for stop-loss placement
  • ATR Trailing Stop: Adaptive trailing stop using 25-period ATR with customizable coefficient (default: 2.8)

💰 Money Management Features

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account risk percentage
  • Flexible Risk Settings: Default 1% risk per trade (fully adjustable)
  • Maximum Lot Protection: Built-in safeguards against oversized positions
  • Initial Capital Tracking: Optional feature to track performance from specific starting balance

🛡️ Risk Control & Safety

  • Dynamic Stop Loss: Uses monthly support/resistance levels for intelligent stop placement
  • Profit Target System: Fixed profit targets with default 20 pips (adjustable)
  • Min/Max SL/PT Limits: Optional constraints to ensure reasonable risk/reward ratios
  • Maximum Distance Filter: Prevents entries too far from market price
  • Daily Trade Limits: Optional maximum trades per day control

⏰ Time Management

  • Weekend Trading Control: Option to avoid weekend gaps
  • End-of-Day Exit: Close positions at specified times
  • Friday Exit Control: Special Friday session management
  • Time Range Filter: Trade only during optimal market hours
  • Order Expiration: Automatic cleanup of unfilled pending orders

📈 Performance Features

  • Multi-Year Proven Strategy: Backtested 2017-2025
  • Low Drawdown Design: Focus on capital preservation
  • Consistent Performance: Designed for steady growth rather than gambling
  • Works with Any Broker: Compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended (can work with less using micro lots)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)

📊 Parameters Overview

Essential Settings:

  • MagicNumber : Unique identifier for trades (default: 11111)
  • CustomComment : Trade comment for tracking
  • Period1 : Fast breakout period (default: 20)
  • Period2 : Slow breakout period (default: 30)
  • ProfitTarget1 : Target in pips (default: 20)
  • TrailingStopCoef1 : ATR multiplier for trailing (default: 2.8)

Money Management:

  • UseMoneyManagement : Enable/disable auto lot sizing
  • mmRiskPercent : Risk percentage per trade
  • mmMaxLots : Maximum allowed lot size
  • mmLotsIfNoMM : Fixed lot size if MM disabled

Time Filters:

  • DontTradeOnWeekends : Avoid weekend trading
  • ExitOnFriday : Close positions before weekend
  • LimitTimeRange : Trade only in specified hours

🚀 Quick Start Guide

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD M15 chart
  2. Set your preferred risk percentage (default 1%)
  3. Adjust MagicNumber if running multiple EAs
  4. Enable AutoTrading
  5. Monitor and let the EA work

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Gold trading involves substantial risk
  • Start with demo account to understand EA behavior
  • Regular monitoring recommended despite automation
  • VPS usage recommended for 24/5 operation


    🎁 What You Get

    • ✅ Fully automated Gold trading EA
    • ✅ Detailed user manual
    • ✅ Installation guide
    • ✅ Recommended settings
    • ✅ Free lifetime updates
    • ✅ Email support

    ⭐ Why Choose Gold Titan Breakout?

    • Professional development using Quant Software 
    • Clean, optimized code with error handling
    • Transparent strategy logic (no black box)
    • Regular updates based on market conditions


