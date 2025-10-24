Account Saver
- Experts
- Kalgan Morpheus Rivers
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 6
There are some good EAs here but many of them don't have a Stop Loss or the Stop Loss doesn't work when Live Trading.
Account Saver will monitor your trades and cut losses at an amount set by you.
- Works with any EA that has Magic Number
- Works with all pairs, indexes, cryptos or metals
- Shows current spread on the chart
- Prevents Liquidations and Margin Calls
====================================================================================
How to Set Up Account Saver
- Attach the Account Saver to a separate chart the same as your EA is running on.
- Set Activate to 'On'.
- Choose the currency amount you would like to cut losses at.
- Match the Magic Number to the Magic Number of your EA.