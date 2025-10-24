There are some good EAs here but many of them don't have a Stop Loss or the Stop Loss doesn't work when Live Trading.

Account Saver will monitor your trades and cut losses at an amount set by you.

- Works with any EA that has Magic Number

- Works with all pairs, indexes, cryptos or metals

- Shows current spread on the chart

- Prevents Liquidations and Margin Calls

====================================================================================

How to Set Up Account Saver

- Attach the Account Saver to a separate chart the same as your EA is running on.

- Set Activate to 'On'.

- Choose the currency amount you would like to cut losses at.

- Match the Magic Number to the Magic Number of your EA.