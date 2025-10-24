PnF Bandit EA
- Frank Paetsch
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
PnF Bandit EA – The Next Generation of Point & Figure Trading
Precision. Structure. Adaptivity.
PnF Bandit EA brings back one of the most time-tested charting concepts – Point & Figure – reimagined for today’s market dynamics.
This expert advisor transforms the clean, rule-based logic of classical P&F into a fully automated, adaptive engine that reacts to real volatility and structural market shifts in real time.
🔹 Core Idea
Traditional Point & Figure analysis is renowned for its clarity: no noise, no time distortion, just pure price structure.
PnF Bandit EA builds on that foundation, using modern volatility-aware box sizing and adaptive trend logic to detect genuine reversals and breakouts — the kind of “true” trend turns that often lead the market before others even notice.
🔹 Engineered for Modern Markets
-
Adaptive Volatility Mapping: adjusts automatically to instrument behavior, keeping structure constant across forex, gold, and indices.
-
Dynamic Trade Management: trailing, break-even, and stop-control adjust intelligently to market rhythm.
-
Portfolio-Smart Logic: understands cross-symbol exposure and maintains balanced risk across multiple assets.
-
Signal Precision: trades only confirmed structure shifts – no guesswork, no noise.
🔹 Philosophy
PnF Bandit EA isn’t just another signal robot.
It’s a complete structural interpretation engine — a framework that merges the timeless clarity of Point & Figure with modern adaptive analytics.
Built for traders who value logic over luck and structure over emotion.
🔹 Key Advantages
✅ Stable logic – no repainting, no lag indicators
✅ Fully autonomous signal generation
✅ Adaptive scaling across multiple assets
✅ Clear visual performance dashboard
✅ Simple parameter design – professional results, minimal setup
PnF Bandit EA – Reinventing a classic.
The logic is pure, the execution is surgical, the structure is timeless.
Discover what happens when Point & Figure meets modern algorithmic intelligence.