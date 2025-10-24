🏆 Backtest Results - 15 Years of Proven Excellence

Industry-Leading Performance Metrics (2010-2025):

Chronos Scorpion USDJPY EA - Next-Generation Trading System Capturing Statistical Edge in Moving Average Breakouts

Exceptional Stability with Fixed Lot:

✅ Recovery Factor: 37.93 (Excellence Benchmark: 15+) - 2.5x above benchmark

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 3.25 (Institutional Level: 2.0+) - Far exceeds institutional standards

✅ Profit Factor: 1.80 (Professional Standard: 1.5+) - Superior risk-reward ratio

✅ Maximum Drawdown: 3.78% (Fixed lot - Extremely low risk)

✅ Total Net Profit: $15,266.62 (Initial capital $10,000 - Simple interest)

✅ Number of Trades: 1,669 - Reliability backed by substantial data

✅ Win Rate: 54.76% - Stable consistency

✅ Average Annual Return: 67.46% - Sustainable high growth

Remarkable Consistency Achieving Positive Returns Every Year:

📊 Profitable every single year from 2010 to 2025

📊 High stability maintained in monthly performance

📊 Proven across various market conditions (trending, ranging, volatility changes)

💰 The Power of Compounding - Achieving Exponential Growth

Simple Interest vs. Compound Interest (Autolot):

The excellent performance with fixed lot size unleashes its true potential through compound interest trading using the Autolot function.

🚀 Compound Interest Performance (2010-2025 Backtest)

Low Risk Settings (Risk Rate 50):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $8,784,546 (Approx. 878x)

(Approx. 878x) Maximum Drawdown: 9.51%

Profit Factor: 1.80

Sharpe Ratio: 3.39

High Risk Settings (Risk Rate 160):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $24,041,361 (Approx. 2,404x)

(Approx. 2,404x) Maximum Drawdown: 6.86%

Profit Factor: 1.86

Sharpe Ratio: 2.06

The Autolot function automatically adjusts position size according to account balance, achieving exponential growth while maintaining consistent risk management. This is the money management approach used by professional traders and institutional investors.

🎯 Risk Setting Options

Conservative (Risk Rate 40-70) : Minimize drawdown and achieve steady growth

: Minimize drawdown and achieve steady growth Balanced (Risk Rate 70-120) : Optimal balance of risk and return

: Optimal balance of risk and return Aggressive (Risk Rate 120-200): Higher growth potential with increased risk

Risk Rate can be freely adjusted to match your risk tolerance.

🎯 Fusion of Statistical Edge and Moving Average Breakout Strategy

21-Period Moving Average and USDJPY Statistical Edge

Chronos Scorpion USDJPY identifies price movements with statistical edge at the moment candlesticks break above/below the 21-period moving average.

It utilizes specific filters for comprehensive analysis and executes precision entries targeting moments backed by statistical edge.

This strategy is optimized with emphasis on long-term statistical edge on the USDJPY pair's 1-hour timeframe, and is fine-tuned to generate profits in IC Markets' actual trading environment.

Multi-Layer Filter System:

Statistical edge identification through 21-period moving average breakouts

Selection and utilization of indicators as filters that contribute to user profit maximization

Exploitation of USDJPY's unique time-based advantages

Proprietary statistical filters to avoid high-risk market conditions

This combination delivers:

✅ Precise identification of statistically favorable entry points

✅ Proactive avoidance of high-risk market situations

✅ Real-time optimization of risk management

✅ High adaptability in both trending and ranging markets

Consistent performance achieved across over 15 years of diverse market cycles.

📋 Specifications and Recommended Environment

Recommended Settings:

Trading Environment:

Currency Pair : USDJPY only (optimized for 1-hour timeframe)

: USDJPY only (optimized for 1-hour timeframe) Timeframe : H1 (1-hour)

: H1 (1-hour) Minimum Deposit : Operable from $100

: Operable from $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread essential)

: ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread essential) Recommended Brokers : IC Markets (EA optimized), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers

: IC Markets (EA optimized), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers Leverage : Minimum 1:25 recommended

: Minimum 1:25 recommended Account Mode: Both Hedge and Netting compatible (this EA does not hedge)

⚠️ Important: Use of low-spread accounts is crucial for optimal results!

Risk Management:

Stop Loss : Protective SL set on all trades (customizable via parameters)

: Protective SL set on all trades (customizable via parameters) Exit Strategy : Intelligent trailing stop using H1 chart

: Intelligent trailing stop using H1 chart Autolot Function : Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

: Automatic lot sizing based on account balance Risk Adjustment: Fully customizable via Risk Rate parameter

Technical Features:

Easy Installation : Immediately operational with default settings

: Immediately operational with default settings Server Time : GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable)

: GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable) 24/7 Operation : VPS environment strongly recommended

: VPS environment strongly recommended Low Maintenance: Set-and-forget design

💎 8 Reasons to Choose Chronos Scorpion USDJPY

Proven Track Record: 15 years of rigorous backtest data Outstanding Metrics: Recovery Factor 37.93, Sharpe Ratio 3.25 Power of Compounding: Potential growth from $10,000 to $8.8M~$24.0M Profitable Every Year: Positive returns every year from 2010 to 2025 Statistical Edge: Strategy based on scientific analysis of 21MA breakouts + USDJPY Multi-Layer Filters: Advanced risk management through carefully selected indicators Transparency: All statistics verified with 15 years of actual data Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance

🛡️ Excellence in Risk Management

Chronos Scorpion USDJPY is designed with capital preservation as the top priority:

✅ Protective stop loss on all positions

✅ Intelligent trailing stops to secure profits

✅ Statistical filters to proactively avoid unfavorable conditions

✅ Autolot function maintains consistent risk ratio

✅ High reliability backed by 1,669 trade records

Whether using fixed lot or compound interest trading, operation tailored to your risk tolerance is possible.

🚀 You Can Start Right This Moment

We've prepared access to statistical edge and proven performance.

Recap of Compounding Power:

💰 $10,000 → $8.8M (Low risk settings)

🚀 $10,000 → $24.0M (High risk settings)

📈 878x~2,404x growth potential

💎 Reliability proven by 15 years of results

🏆 Consistency of profitability every year

Investment for Capital Growth Can Begin Immediately

Chronos Scorpion USDJPY is a professional-grade Expert Advisor combining the statistical edge of 21-period moving average breakouts, proven performance, and outstanding risk management.

Easy setup, low maintenance, and ready to start with ease.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compound interest trading may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings appropriate for your risk tolerance. Foreign exchange trading involves risk and you may lose your invested capital.