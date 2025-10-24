Sapphire Trading System

Hello! Are you a trader looking for an EA with an investing-style strategy?

If yes, this EA is for you!



This EA does not trade frequently, but when it does, profits are consistent, providing a steady monthly income while growing your account. You can either: Leave your money in the bank and earn minimal interest ,

OR use this EA to generate monthly earnings. While banks offer low returns, this Expert Advisor delivers higher profits. Simply choose the low or medium risk setting for a comfortable trading experience and use it on the three recommended currency pairs for optimal results.

Trading strategy Pattern recognition – Detects and analyzes market structures to identify potential reversal zones using Fibonacci-based measurements.

– Detects and analyzes market structures to identify using Fibonacci-based measurements. Visual line analysis – Maps out support and resistance levels, as well as entry points, for the EA to start trading with enhanced decision-making. Recovery mode Smart risk adjustment – Uses a carefully calibrated Martingale recovery system to adjust trade sizes while maintaining strategic risk control. Key features Market volatility adaptation – Adjusts trading behavior based on real-time price fluctuations.

– Adjusts trading behavior based on real-time price fluctuations. Support & resistance mapping – Identifies critical price zones for accurate trade placement.

– Identifies critical price zones for accurate trade placement. AI-Powered Indicators & Technical Analysis – Utilizes semi-AI algorithms to improve trade accuracy.

“ Semi-AI algorithms ” means, emphasizing that the EA uses multiple dynamic built-in indicators rather than relying on a single one.

– Utilizes semi-AI algorithms to improve trade accuracy. Semi-AI algorithms means, emphasizing that the EA uses rather than relying on a single one. Multi-currency optimization – Designed for AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD to maximize performance across different market conditions.

– Designed for to maximize performance across different market conditions. Trades during economic news – Unlike most EAs, this system remains active even during major news events. Unique advantages Precision Martingale strategy – Selectively increases lot sizes only when market conditions favor recovery , avoiding unnecessary risk.

– Selectively increases lot sizes , avoiding unnecessary risk. Trend-sensitive execution – Adjusts to price trends for improved trade reliability.

– Adjusts to price trends for improved trade reliability. Optimized timeframe – Designed to perform best on the M15 timeframe. Supported currency pairs: AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD Risk management levels: High risk: 10 00

00 Medium risk: 20 00

00 Low risk: 3 000 Account requirements: Minimum capital: $5,000 – $10,000 (higher capital improves consistency)

– (higher capital improves consistency) Leverage: 1:500

Broker recommendation: Low-spread brokers such as IC Markets for better execution Performance metrics Max drawdown: High risk: Up to 75 % Low risk: Up to 25%

Trade frequency: Typically 1–9 trades per week, ensuring only high-quality setups are executed. Installation guide Attach the EA to the M15 chart on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. Select and configure your preferred risk level. Restart MT4 at least three times to ensure optimal functionality. Important considerations Ensure your account meets the recommended requirements for stable execution. For complete details and to purchase the Sapphire Trading System, visit the MQL5 Market. ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly.



