Close Time Of Candle

A candle timer indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provides traders with an on-chart display of the time remaining until the current candlestick closes and a new one begins. This functionality assists in precise market timing, especially for strategies that depend on candle boundaries, such as breakout entries or specific bar-close signal systems. Candle timer indicators are available from multiple developers via the official MT5 Market and other reputable communities, ensuring reliable delivery and ongoing support.