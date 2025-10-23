🧠 Chronos Muse USDJPY EA — Trend Superiority and Statistical Stability Guided by 8 Moving Averages





🏆 Exceptional Performance Proven by Long-Term Backtesting (2010–2025)

Chronos Muse USDJPY is a next-generation trend-following Expert Advisor that precisely determines trend strength and superiority by combining 8 moving averages in multiple layers.

Through 15 years of long-range backtesting (USDJPY, 1-hour timeframe), it has consistently achieved stable profits and low drawdown. It accurately detects price movements with long-term statistical edge and executes entries and exits at optimal timing.

📊 Overwhelming Performance with Fixed Lot Trading

Fixed Lot Trading — Exceptional Stability and Profitability Every Year

✅ Recovery Factor: 36.82 (Over 2x the excellence benchmark of 15+)

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 3.52 (Significantly exceeds institutional investor standard of 2.0)

✅ Profit Factor: 1.62 (Above professional standard of 1.5+)

✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 2.17% (Exceptional capital preservation)

✅ Number of Trades: 1,628 (Reliability backed by overwhelming data volume)

Demonstrates statistically stable profit structure, maintaining an upward growth curve over the long term. A Sharpe Ratio exceeding 3.5 proves exceptional risk efficiency that surpasses even institutional investor standards.

📊 Recorded profits in every year from 2010 to 2025

📊 Short drawdown periods even on an annual basis, proving the consistency of "ending in profit no matter which year you start"

📊 Demonstrates excellent adaptability in various market conditions (trending, ranging, volatility fluctuations)

💹 Explosive Growth with Compound Interest (Auto Lot)

Chronos Muse is equipped with an automatic lot adjustment function (Auto Lot) based on account balance. It exponentially increases capital while maintaining constant risk.

🚀 Compound Interest Performance (2010-2025 Backtest)

Low Risk (Risk Rate 70):

Period: 2010–2025

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $5,899,820

Recovery Factor: 10.62

Maximum Drawdown: 12.08%

Sharpe Ratio: 3.34

High Risk (Risk Rate 220):

Period: 2010–2025

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $16,159,394

Recovery Factor: 28.37

Maximum Drawdown: 8.07%

Sharpe Ratio: 2.16

The Power of Compounding:

💰 $10,000 → $5.9M (Approx. 590x) — Low Risk Setting

🚀 $10,000 → $16.1M (Approx. 1,616x) — High Risk Setting

📈 Maximize capital while controlling drawdown

💎 Reliability proven by 15 years of results

These results are based on backtesting in IC Markets environment and are optimized to deliver the highest performance in low-spread environments.

🔍 Strategy Logic — Trend Recognition Based on Statistical Edge

Chronos Muse analyzes 8 moving averages across short-term, medium-term, and long-term in multiple layers. It quantifies and determines "essential trend strength" from their cross structure and divergence balance.

3-Stage High-Precision Logic:

1️⃣ Detects and enters on price movement patterns with confirmed long-term statistical edge

Identifies "genuine trends" from the arrangement of 8 MAs

2️⃣ Executes profit-taking and stop-loss based on statistically-grounded algorithms

Optimized exit rules based on 15 years of statistical data

3️⃣ High-precision filters automatically eliminate "noise-like reversals"

Selects and utilizes statistically advantageous filters that contribute to user profit growth

With this 3-stage logic, it achieves both high adaptability and stable profits in both trending and ranging markets. A truly practical system optimized for USDJPY 1-hour timeframe.

🎯 Risk Setting Options

Risk levels are freely adjustable, accommodating everyone from beginners to advanced traders:

Conservative (Risk Rate 50-100): Minimize drawdown for steady growth

Balanced (Risk Rate 100-160): Optimal balance of risk and return

Aggressive (Risk Rate 160-250): Pursue higher growth potential

Risk Rate can be fully customized to match your risk tolerance.

⚙️ Specifications and Recommended Settings

Trading Environment:

Currency Pair: USDJPY only (optimized)

Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)

Recommended Broker: IC Markets (Others: Titan FX, Exness and other low-spread brokers)

(Others: Titan FX, Exness and other low-spread brokers) Minimum Starting Capital: Operational from $100

Leverage: Minimum 1:25 recommended

Account Type: ECN/Raw spread type (low spread essential)

Recommended Environment: 24-hour VPS operation (stable connection essential)

Risk Management:

Auto Lot: Balance-linked, Risk Rate adjustable

Stop Loss: SL set on all positions

Exit Strategy: Trailing stop function equipped

⚠️ Important: Use of low-spread accounts is extremely critical for achieving the best results. Specifically optimized for IC Markets environment.

💎 8 Reasons Why Chronos Muse USDJPY is Chosen

Trend Analysis Logic Using 8 Moving Averages

┗ Eliminates noise and evaluates trend strength multidimensionally Backtest Results Showing Profitability Every Year for 15 Years

┗ Stability transcending market cycles Filter System Maximizing Statistical Edge

┗ Optimizes entry precision and profit ratio Optimized for IC Markets Environment

┗ Optimization directly linked to live trading Recovery Factor 36.82, Sharpe Ratio 3.52

┗ Extremely high stable profit indicators by global standards Over 1,600x Capital Growth with Compound Interest

┗ Maximizes capital efficiency in long-term investment Set & Forget Design

┗ Stable operation possible with default settings Freely Adjustable Risk Levels

┗ Wide range support from beginners to advanced traders

🛡️ Excellence in Risk Management

Chronos Muse USDJPY is designed with capital preservation as the top priority:

✅ Protective stop loss on all positions

✅ Intelligent trailing stop to secure profits

✅ Statistical filters to avoid unfavorable situations in advance

✅ Auto lot function maintains consistent risk ratio

✅ High reliability backed by 1,628 trade records

Whether fixed lot or compound interest operation, trading is possible according to your risk tolerance.

🚀 You Can Start Right Now

Access to statistical edge and proven performance is available.

Recapping the Power of Compounding:

💰 $10,000 → $5.9M (Low risk setting)

🚀 $10,000 → $16.1M (High risk setting)

📈 Growth potential of 590x to 1,616x

💎 Reliability proven by 15 years of results

🏆 Consistency of profitability every year

Chronos Muse USDJPY is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines advanced trend analysis using 8 moving averages, statistical edge, proven performance, and excellent risk management.

Easy setup, low maintenance, and institutional-level performance — all at your fingertips.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compound interest operation may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings that match your risk tolerance. Foreign exchange trading involves risk and you may lose your invested capital.