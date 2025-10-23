🏆 Exceptional Backtest Results - 15 Years of Proven Excellence

Industry-Leading Performance Metrics (2010-2025):

Chronos Ninja USDJPY EA - Next-Generation Trading System Powered by Gotobi Anomaly

Overwhelming Stability with Fixed Lot 0.8:

✅ Recovery Factor: 46.33 (Excellence Benchmark: 15+) - Over 3x the benchmark

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 4.16 (Institutional Level: 2.0+) - Far exceeds institutional standards

✅ Profit Factor: 1.93 (Professional Standard: 1.5+) - Significantly above pro criteria

✅ Maximum Drawdown: 10.58% (Fixed lot - Very manageable range)

✅ Total Net Profit: $119,657.84 (Initial capital $10,000 - Simple interest)

✅ Number of Trades: 2,714 - Exceptional data volume for reliability

✅ Win Rate: 56.74% - Consistent stability

✅ Annual Average Return: 75.55% - Sustainable high growth

Remarkable Consistency with Positive Returns Every Year:

📊 Profitable every single year from 2010 to 2025

📊 High stability maintained in monthly performance

📊 Proven across various market conditions (trend, range, volatility changes)





💰 The Power of Compounding - Achieving Exponential Growth

Simple Interest vs. Compound Interest (Autolot):

The excellent performance with fixed lot sizes unleashes its true power through compound interest using the Autolot function.

🚀 Compound Interest Performance (2010-2025 Backtest)

Low Risk Setting (Risk Rate 50):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $6,896,524 (Approx. 690x)

(Approx. 690x) Maximum Drawdown: 12.68%

Profit Factor: 1.86

Sharpe Ratio: 5.83

High Risk Setting (Risk Rate 160):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $22,169,876 (Approx. 2,217x)

(Approx. 2,217x) Maximum Drawdown: 34.32%

Profit Factor: 1.91

Sharpe Ratio: 4.13

The Autolot function automatically adjusts position sizes according to account balance, achieving exponential growth while maintaining consistent risk management. This is the money management methodology used by professional traders and institutional investors.





🎯 Risk Setting Options

Conservative (Risk Rate 40-70) : Minimize drawdown for steady growth

: Minimize drawdown for steady growth Balanced (Risk Rate 70-120) : Optimal balance between risk and return

: Optimal balance between risk and return Aggressive (Risk Rate 120-200): Higher growth potential with increased risk

Risk Rate is fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.





🎯 Scientific Application of Gotobi Anomaly and Statistical Edge

Tokyo Market's Gotobi Anomaly - A Market Law That Has Persisted for Decades

Chronos Ninja USDJPY scientifically analyzes and implements an optimized trading strategy based on the Tokyo Market's Gotobi Anomaly, a market edge rooted in calendar-based human behavioral patterns and commercial demand.

What is the Gotobi Anomaly:

Gotobi (五十日) refers to the 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, and 30th of each month, when Japanese corporate settlement dates and paydays are concentrated. These days feature:

Large-scale USD/JPY transactions due to corporate import/export settlements

Fund flows associated with salary payments

Institutional investor rebalancing trades

Trading patterns based on these commercial needs that have persisted for decades

Sustainable Edge:

This anomaly is based on calendar-driven human behavioral patterns and commercial demand, and unlike technical patterns:

✅ A proven anomaly that has persisted for decades

✅ Based on structural factors such as corporate settlement cycles

✅ Expected to continue for decades to come

✅ Rooted in human economic activities that won't change even in the AI era

Proprietary Multi-Layer Optimization System:

Chronos Ninja USDJPY has thoroughly researched the most advantageous elements within the Gotobi anomaly and implemented them in the EA:

1. Optimal Date Identification

Statistically extracted dates with the highest edge within Gotobi

Consideration of market characteristics differences between early month, mid-month, and end of month

2. Day-of-Week Effect Analysis

Analysis of edge variations from combinations of Gotobi and days of the week

Optimization of trading pattern differences between week start and weekend

3. Precise Time Zone Settings

Identification of optimal entry timing during Tokyo market hours

Exit times statistically set to the most favorable timing

Strategy considering movements around the fixing rate announcement (9:55 JST)

4. USDJPY-Specific Tuning

Precise strategy specifically adjusted for USDJPY 5-minute charts

Optimized for USDJPY pair's unique liquidity and volatility

Maximum utilization of Japanese market characteristics

5. IC Markets Optimization

Thoroughly adjusted to generate profits in IC Markets trading environment

Maximum performance achieved in low-spread environments

Practical design considering slippage

This combination delivers:

✅ Identification of statistically advantageous entry points

✅ Trading only during the most effective Gotobi timings

✅ Real-time optimization of risk management

✅ Sustainable edge based on commercial flows

Consistent performance achieved across various market cycles over 15+ years.





📋 Specifications and Recommended Environment

Recommended Settings:

Trading Environment:

Currency Pair : USDJPY only (Gotobi anomaly optimized)

: USDJPY only (Gotobi anomaly optimized) Timeframe : M5 (5-minute chart) - Captures precise Tokyo market movements

: M5 (5-minute chart) - Captures precise Tokyo market movements Minimum Deposit : Operational from $100

: Operational from $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread required)

: ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread required) Recommended Brokers : IC Markets (optimized), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers

: (optimized), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers Leverage : Minimum 1:25 recommended

: Minimum 1:25 recommended Account Mode: Both Hedge and Netting supported (This EA does not hedge positions)

Risk Management:

Stop Loss : Protective SL set on all trades (parameter adjustable)

: Protective SL set on all trades (parameter adjustable) Exit Strategy : Intelligent trailing stop using M5 charts

: Intelligent trailing stop using M5 charts Autolot Function : Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

: Automatic lot sizing based on account balance Risk Adjustment: Fully customizable via Risk Rate parameter

Technical Features:

Easy Installation : Immediately operational with default settings

: Immediately operational with default settings Server Time : GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable)

: GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable) 24/7 Operation: VPS environment strongly recommended





💎 9 Reasons to Choose Chronos Ninja USDJPY

Proven Track Record: 15 years of rigorous backtest data Exceptional Metrics: Remarkable figures of Recovery Factor 46.33 and Sharpe Ratio 4.16 Power of Compounding: Potential to grow $10,000 to $6.9M~$22.2M Profitable Every Year: Positive returns every year from 2010 to 2025 Sustainable Edge: Strategy based on the decades-long Gotobi anomaly Precise Optimization: Thoroughly researched and implemented dates, days, and times USDJPY Specialized: Precision tuning specifically for 5-minute charts Transparency: All statistics verified with 15 years of real data Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance





🛡️ Excellence in Risk Management

Chronos Ninja USDJPY is designed with capital preservation as the top priority:

✅ Protective stop loss on all positions

✅ Intelligent trailing stops to secure profits

✅ Trading only at optimal Gotobi anomaly timings

✅ Consistent risk ratio maintained with Autolot function

✅ High reliability from 2,714 trade track record

✅ Implementation that maximally suppresses maximum drawdown

Whether using fixed lot or compound interest, operation tailored to your risk tolerance is possible.





🚀 You Can Start Right This Moment

Access to statistical edge and proven performance is now available.

The Power of Compounding Revisited:

💰 $10,000 → $6.9M (Low risk setting)

🚀 $10,000 → $22.2M (High risk setting)

📈 690x~2,217x growth potential

💎 Reliability proven by 15 years of track record

🏆 Consistency of profitability every year

🎯 Utilization of the decades-long Gotobi anomaly

Investment for Wealth Growth Can Begin Immediately

Chronos Ninja USDJPY is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines the sustainable edge of Tokyo market's Gotobi anomaly, proven performance, and exceptional risk management.

Easy setup, low maintenance, and institutional-level performance - all at your fingertips.





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compound interest operation may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings appropriate to your risk tolerance. Foreign exchange trading involves risk and you may lose your invested capital.