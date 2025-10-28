Magic Trend Candle - A sophisticated trend confirmation system that combines SuperTrend volatility bands with RSI momentum and MACD trend filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator recolors candles based on triple confirmation - green candles appear when SuperTrend is bullish AND RSI is above 50 AND MACD is positive, while red candles require all three bearish confirmations simultaneously.

Signal Logic - The system uses ATR-based SuperTrend bands to identify the primary trend direction, then filters signals through RSI (default 51 period) and MACD (51/101/21 periods) for confirmation. Gray candles indicate neutral conditions where not all three indicators agree, preventing premature entries during consolidation or weak trends. The dotted trend line below price action provides a visual trailing stop reference.

Key Features - Triple confirmation system eliminates false signals during choppy markets by requiring alignment across volatility, momentum, and trend indicators. Multi-alert system supports sound notifications, email alerts, and mobile push notifications for real-time signal delivery. Alerts trigger only on confirmed bar close (not current bar), ensuring reliable signals without repainting issues that plague many trend indicators.

Best Practice - Use green candles for long entries with stop loss below the SuperTrend line, and red candles for short entries with stops above the line. Exit positions when candles turn gray, signaling loss of triple confirmation before full trend reversal occurs. Adjust ATR multiplier (default 5.0) based on market volatility - lower values provide tighter stops for scalping, higher values suit swing trading with wider price swings.