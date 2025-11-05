CloseByHeikenAshiSmoothedEA MT4

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trade Closer — Exit Automation EA





This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who enter trades manually but want automatic, disciplined exits based on confirmed Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend changes.

It does not open trades — it only monitors market conditions and closes trades when trend direction reverses.

Purpose

The EA removes emotional exit decisions by closing positions automatically when the Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend changes direction. It uses internal calculations and does not require the indicator to be called from the chart (visual reference indicator must be attached separately).

How It Works

1. The trader opens positions manually.

2. The EA monitors trend direction using Heiken Ashi Smoothed logic.

3. When a confirmed trend reversal occurs:

Buy trades are closed on a switch to bearish conditions.

Sell trades are closed on a switch to bullish conditions.

4. Only confirmed candle signals are used in order to reduce false exits.

Main Features

Automatic exit management based on Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend logic

Candle-close confirmation to avoid early signals

Manual trading only (no automated entries)

On-chart control panel for enabling/disabling the EA and viewing signal status

Magic number and comment filters for trade selection

Multi-symbol operation support

Backtest-friendly exit behavior

FOK execution method to avoid partial fills and slippage issues

Strategy Logic

Bullish to bearish trend change closes Buy positions

Bearish to bullish trend change closes Sell positions

Works on any timeframe and instrument type (Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks)

Inputs

Smoothing period

Smoothing method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

Step size

Better formula mode

Magic number filter

Comment filter

Panel position and appearance settings

Usage Instructions

1. Attach your own Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator to the chart for reference

2. Attach the EA and match the indicator settings

3. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader

4. Open trades manually as usual — the EA will manage exit decisions automatically

Important Notes