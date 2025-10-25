Kairos Scalping Trading Panel

KAIROS TRADING PANEL - USER MANUAL
KAIROS TRADING PANEL - USER MANUAL

Kairos Trading Panel is a trading panel specialized for scalping.
All entries are market orders. Settlement line changes are done with 1 click.

Multiple settlement lines are possible through Presets.

KEY FEATURES

Wedge: 1-click SL adjustment based on current price with configured point range (manual trailing stop)

Break Even: 1-click SL adjustment to Break Even based on entry price with configured point range

Time to Close: Close Timer to close all positions at your specified time

Glint: Frame flashes every minute so you don't miss the grid. Configurable to any number of seconds in settings.

Event: Displays events on days with High Importance events. Color changes 30 minutes before to alert you.

Skin: Skin changes based on your trading performance!

Achievements: Unlock conditions to freely select skins!

Rich Visual Effects: And many more visual effects...

Welcome your ideas, feature requests, and bug reports.

MAIN PANEL

BID, ASK: Current price

Spread: Difference between Ask and Bid

SELL, BUY: Market sell order, Market buy order

Lot: You can toggle between fixed lot and compound lot calculation

Time: Current server time

Event: Displays high importance events for the day. When multiple events exist, the event name changes every 15 seconds (configurable). Clicking opens the event panel showing all events for the day and remaining time.

Colors change as follows:
  • No events today
  • Events exist today
  • 30 minutes before event
  • 0-1 hour after event
  • 1-2 hours after event

Wedge: 1-click SL adjustment based on current price with configured point range (manual trailing stop). Up to 8 presets can be registered, with 2 displayed on the panel. Unit is points.

Break Even: 1-click SL adjustment to Break Even based on entry price with configured point range. Up to 8 presets can be registered, with 2 displayed on the panel. Unit is points.

Profit: Displays profit of current position. Color changes based on +/-. Unit is points.

TP: Displays position TP price (absolute value) and configured TP range relative to Entry Price.
**IMPORTANT**TP Window also functions as a Button. Clicking the TP Window changes Wedge and Break Even preset values in ascending order.

SL: Displays position SL price (absolute value) and configured SL range relative to Entry Price.
**IMPORTANT**SL Window also functions as a Button. Clicking the SL Window changes Wedge and Break Even preset values in descending order.

Time to Close: Clicking this button closes positions at the time set in the CONFIG panel (server time). Color changes when active.

CONFIG: Opens the CONFIG panel

+, -: Enlarge or reduce panel size

CONFIG PANEL

Pressing the OK button saves all information. Saved information will be used on next startup. Always press the OK button after making changes.

Settings TAB

Slippage: Slippage

Magic Number: Specifies default magic number. This magic number is used for SELL, BUY, and Time to Close.

Lot Size: Fixed lot size

Time To Close: Specify in hh:mm format

Glint Offset Sec.: Adjusts offset time for Glint effect where frame flashes per grid. By entering seconds, frame flashes at that second every minute.

Compound Mode:

ON - Compound mode. Uses maximum lot size within the percentage of account balance set by "Use % of Balance". Automatically increases investment amount compound as account balance grows.

OFF - Fixed mode. Uses fixed lot size specified in Lot Size for trading.

Use % of Balance: In compound mode, specifies what percentage of account balance to use.

Multi Magic Close:

ON - When Time to Close executes, closes all magic numbers specified in "Magic Numbers (,)" field.

OFF - Closes positions with single magic number specified in Magic Number.

Magic Numbers (,): When you want to close positions with multiple magic numbers using Time to Close function, specify them in this input box. Write multiple magic numbers separated by ",".

Sound: ON/OFF

Preset TAB

PresetX is the group of presets displayed on the main panel at once. Default values are never the best values. Please rewrite to your optimal set initially.

Achiev TAB

Displays achieved Achievements and unlocked skins. Unlocked skins can be used as fixed skins by clicking them. When using a fixed skin, the skin will not change during trading regardless of performance. However, the mode changes internally. Even if it doesn't appear on screen, new Achievements obtained will be recorded internally.

Thanks TAB

Acknowledgments

END OF MANUAL
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione