Pro position manager

PPM_MT4 DEMO VERSION – Pro Position Manager

PPM_MT4 Demo is a lightweight and powerful trade management panel for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders manage trades efficiently and visually monitor account performance. This demo version allows testing of the interface and core trade management functions.

Features:

  • Real-time Balance and Equity display.

  • One-click buttons for:

    • Close All Trades

    • Close Buy Trades

    • Close Losing Trades

  • Additional buttons are locked in the demo (full version only):

    • Close Sell Trades

    • Close 50% of all trades

    • Break-even adjustment

    • Close pending orders

    • Close winning trades

  • Chart-specific operations: All buttons affect only trades on the symbol of the current chart. For example, if you have trades in Gold and EURUSD, clicking the buttons on a Gold chart will only affect Gold trades and will not impact EURUSD.

  • Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester, with automatic handling of lot sizes to avoid errors.

  • Customizable panel: font, color, and position settings.

Demo Limitations:

  • Advanced trade management features are locked in the demo version.



