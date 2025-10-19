Fibo Break EA
FiboBreak EA
Smart Fibonacci Breakout System — Clean, ECN-Safe, and Backtest-Ready
FiboBreak PP SR6 EA is a fully automated breakout expert advisor that trades at Fibonacci pivot levels (PP, R1–R6, S1–S6) calculated from the previous anchor timeframe (D1/H4/H1).
It opens trades automatically on breakout or touch, using precise price-action logic and a dynamic money-target system based on your account balance.
🔹 Key Features
-
Auto-calculated Fibonacci pivots with 6 resistance and 6 support levels.
-
Two entry modes: CLOSE (confirmed breakout) or TOUCH (immediate entry).
-
Works on any timeframe or symbol, including crypto, indices, and metals.
-
Dynamic lot sizing — e.g. 0.01 lot per $1000 balance.
-
Fixed Stop Loss at the previous level (no trailing).
-
Auto $-target closure per order (e.g. $5 profit per $1000 balance).
-
Selectable profit mode: NET (after swap & commission) or GROSS.
-
Built-in spread protection for FX and Crypto.
-
ECN-compatible (attaches SL/TP after order open if required).
-
Supports backtesting — executes logic in OnTick during Strategy Tester.
-
No DLLs, no external dependencies — 100% native MQL4 code.
💱 Supported Instruments
-
Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
-
Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)
-
Indices: US30 (Dow Jones), US500 (S&P 500), NAS100 (Nasdaq), DE40 (DAX)
-
Commodities: UKOIL, WTI, Natural Gas
-
Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, XRPUSD
Works on any broker offering MT4 with standard symbol naming.
Automatically adjusts pip values and spread filters based on instrument type.
⚙️ Recommended Setup
-
Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1
-
Anchor TF: D1 (default) or H4 for intraday trading
-
Entry Mode: TOUCH for more trades, CLOSE for confirmation
-
PerK_TargetUSD: 5.0 (means $5 profit per $1000 balance)
-
LotsPerK: 0.01 (auto-scales by balance)
-
MaxSpreadPips: 20 (default; adjust for crypto or indices)
💡 How It Works
-
The EA calculates Fibonacci pivot levels (PP, R1–R6, S1–S6) from the previous bar of your selected anchor timeframe.
-
It draws all levels visually on the chart.
-
When price touches or breaks any pivot level, the EA opens a buy or sell trade depending on the direction.
-
Each trade closes automatically when its profit target (in USD) is reached.
-
Stop loss is placed at the previous level, ensuring controlled risk per setup.
📈 Compatibility
-
MT4 only (no DLLs required).
-
Works perfectly on ECN and Standard brokers.
-
Compatible with all asset classes — Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto.
-
Backtestable and optimized for both manual and fully automated environments.
-
Supports weekend protection, spread filter, and dynamic pip logic.
💬 Note
Use a reliable VPS and high-quality data feed for accurate operation.
Ideal for traders who prefer structured, rule-based breakout trading with precise money-management logic and clean Fibonacci-based visuals.