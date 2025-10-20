Sentinelle Star

Sentinel STAR v3.0 - Robust Edition

Complete User Guide

Table of Contents

Introduction: Your Trading Co-Pilot Indicator Installation The Sentinel STAR Trading Philosophy Step 1: The Main Trend is King

Step 2: Patience During the Correction

Step 3: Precise Entry Timing

Understanding the Information Panel Trading Modes: Strategies and Tips SWING TRADING Mode: The Visionary

DAY TRADING Mode: The Tactician

SCALPING Mode: The Sprinter

Powerful Features Explained The Guardian: Volatility Filter (ADX)

The Adaptive: Dynamic RSI

Key Parameters Guide Golden Rules and Best Practices

1. Introduction: Your Trading Co-Pilot

Sentinel STAR v3.0 is not just an indicator that displays arrows. It is a complete trading system, designed to act as an intelligent co-pilot by your side. Its mission is twofold:

Identify high-probability trading opportunities by following the main trend ("Buy the Dip" / "Sell the Rally").

Actively protect you by filtering out dangerous market conditions (flat, low-volatility markets) where false signals are common.

This guide will teach you how to interpret its signals and adapt it to your own trading style to get the most out of it.

2. Indicator Installation

Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Go to File > Open Data Folder. Navigate to the MQL4 > Indicators folder. Copy your sentinelstar_v3.mq4 file into this folder. Return to MetaTrader 4. In the "Navigator" window, right-click on "Indicators" and select Refresh. The "Sentinel STAR v3.0" indicator will appear in the list. Drag it onto the chart of your choice.

3. The Sentinel STAR Trading Philosophy

The strategy is based on a three-step logic designed to maximize the probability of success.

Step 1: The Main Trend is King

The indicator first analyzes higher timeframes (e.g., H4/H1 for Swing Trading) to determine the dominant trend. If there is no clear trend, no action is taken. This is the most important rule: we only trade with the current, never against it.

Step 2: Patience During the Correction (Pullback/Rally)

Once the trend is established (e.g., bearish), the indicator does not immediately issue a sell signal. It patiently waits for the price to correct in the opposite direction (a bullish rally). This phase is crucial as it allows for a better entry price and confirms that the trend is healthy.

Step 3: Precise Entry Timing

When the rally shows signs of exhaustion, Sentinel STAR zooms in on lower timeframes (e.g., M1 for Scalping) and waits for a confluence of signals (MA crossover, RSI exit) to trigger the alert. This is the signal that the main trend is resuming.

4. Understanding the Information Panel

The panel is your command center. Here’s what each section means:

DOMINANT TREND: Displays the main trend (Bullish, Bearish, Neutral) and the timeframes used to calculate it (e.g., M15/M5).

MARKET STATUS: Describes the current state of the market.

Active Trend: The price is following the trend. Waiting for a correction.



PULLBACK/RALLY detected: The correction phase is underway. This is the time to be attentive.



FLAT MARKET (ADX): Safety message! Volatility is too low. The indicator pauses to protect you.



ACTIVE SIGNAL!: An alert has just been triggered.





ACTION: Tells you exactly what to do.

WAIT: Do nothing. The conditions are not right.



WATCH FOR BUY/SELL: Get ready! An opportunity is developing. The indicator is waiting for the final confirmation signal.



>>> ENTER BUY/SELL <<<: This is the signal! All conditions are aligned.





TIMING ENTRY: Displays the alignment status on the entry timeframes. The squares change from gray to green (bullish) or red (bearish).

MONEY MANAGEMENT: Calculates the recommended lot size in real-time based on your account balance, risk per trade, and Stop Loss in pips.

5. Trading Modes: Strategies and Tips

SWING TRADING Mode: The Visionary

For whom? For the patient trader aiming for significant gains over several days or weeks.

Setup: Trend on H4/H1, Entry on M30/M15/M5.

Tips:

Use the indicator on Daily (D1) or H4 charts.



Be patient. Signals will be rare (sometimes one or two a week on a single pair), but of very high quality.



Aim for high Risk/Reward ratios (1:2, 1:3, or more).



Trust the higher timeframes. Don't panic over small counter-trend corrections.





DAY TRADING Mode: The Tactician

For whom? For the active trader who opens and closes positions within the same day.

Setup: Trend on H1/M30, Entry on M15/M5/M1.

Tips:

Use the indicator on H1 or M15 charts.



Focus on the most volatile trading sessions (London and New York).



The ADX filter is your best friend to avoid the "lunchtime" or Asian session ranges.



Pay attention to the economic calendar. A major news release can invalidate a technical trend.





SCALPING Mode: The Sprinter

For whom? For the very active trader who takes dozens of trades a day for small, quick profits. Requires high concentration.

Setup: Trend on M15/M5, Entry on M1.

Tips:

Use the indicator on M5 or M1 charts.



Only trade instruments with very low spreads (EUR/USD, major indices...).



The ADX filter is MANDATORY. Never scalp a flat market. Scalping thrives on volatility.



Be extremely disciplined. Take your profits quickly and cut your losses without hesitation. The goal is to accumulate many small wins.





6. Powerful Features Explained

The Guardian: Volatility Filter (ADX)

The ADX measures the "strength" or "juice" of a trend, regardless of its direction. If the ADX is low (default < 25), it means the market is lethargic and ranging. Under these conditions, Sentinel STAR goes into standby and displays "FLAT MARKET". It prevents you from wasting your capital in a directionless market.

The Adaptive: Dynamic RSI

In a very strong trend, the price can move forward without making deep corrections. A classic RSI will never drop back to 30. The Dynamic RSI knows this. When it detects a strong trend (via ADX), it adjusts its thresholds (default to 40/60) to detect entry points earlier and avoid missing the move.

7. Key Parameters Guide

TradingMode: The most important parameter. Chooses the overall strategy (Swing, Day, Scalping).

UseVolatilityFilter: (Recommended: true) Enables or disables the ADX safety filter.

MinADXLevel: Adjusts the filter's sensitivity. Increase it (e.g., to 28) to be more selective, or lower it (e.g., to 22) to get more signals (but with higher risk).

UseDynamicRSI: (Recommended: true) Allows the RSI to adapt its thresholds to the trend's strength.

RiskPercent and StopLossPips: The core of your money management. Adjust these so the panel provides a lot size that matches your trading plan.

8. Golden Rules and Best Practices

Patience is key. Wait for the indicator to shout >>> ENTER <<<. A WATCH FOR status is NOT an entry signal. Never force a trade. If the indicator says "FLAT MARKET" or "WAIT," listen to it. There will always be another opportunity. Confirmation is better than speed. Sentinel STAR is designed to wait for confirmation. Adopt the same mindset. Money Management is king. Always use the lot size calculated by the panel. It's your financial lifeline. Know your instrument. Each asset (Gold, EUR/USD, DAX) has its own personality. Observe how the indicator behaves on your favorite instruments before trading with real money.

Disclaimer: Sentinel STAR v3.0 is a powerful decision-support tool. It does not guarantee future profits. Trading involves risk, and you are solely responsible for your decisions. Trade wisely.