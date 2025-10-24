🤖 YM iGOLD PRO – Smart XAUUSD Trading Robot

💎 Artificial Intelligence. Golden Performance.

Step into the future of smart trading with YM iGold Pro — a professional AI-powered trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

It combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent automation to deliver stable, safe, and consistent profitability under all market conditions.

⸻

⚙️ How It Works

YM iGold Pro integrates a precise combination of Bollinger Bands and RSI, supported by a cutting-edge AI algorithm that analyzes liquidity flow and market momentum in real time.

The result?

Smarter entries, safer trades, and higher returns — without any manual intervention.

⸻

💼 Technical Specifications

• Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M5

• Leverage: Minimum 1:500

• Minimum Deposit: $100

• Recommended Brokers: XM – Exness – IC Markets

• Operating Hours: Fully automated 24/5, no manual action required

• Supported Platform: MT5 (specific version)

• Recommendation: Use a VPS for continuous, stable trade execution

⸻

📊 Lot Management

To ensure stable performance and effective risk control, users should manually adjust the lot size according to their account balance, following the provided risk management guidelines.

1000 $ = [ Lots = 0.08 / Lots2 = 0.08 / Lots3 = 0.08 / Lots4 = 0.08 ]

500 $ = [ Lots = 0.04 / Lots2 = 0.04 / Lots3 = 0.04 / Lots4 = 0.04 ]

250 $ = [ Lots = 0.02 / Lots2 = 0.02 / Lots3 = 0.02 / Lots4 = 0.02 ]

⸻

🔑 Key Advantages





🤖 Advanced AI Decision Engine: Analyzes market movement and liquidity flow in real time to avoid high-risk zones and enter trades with maximum precision.





📈 Hybrid Strategy (Bollinger + RSI + Liquidity Indicators): A powerful fusion of technical indicators and smart liquidity measurement for highly accurate trading signals.





⚙️ Smart Capital Management: A refined risk-control system designed for steady, balanced growth without exposing the account to high volatility.





🧠 Dynamic Market Adaptation: Automatically adjusts its trading behavior based on XAU/USD volatility to maintain consistent performance in all market conditions.





🔒 Safe & Calculated Trading Logic: Focused on capital protection and minimal drawdown, backed by strict security and stability protocols.





🚀 Proven Results: From $1,000 to $38.960 in verified backtests — demonstrating long-term reliability and profit consistency.

⸻

💬 Get Started Today

🚀 Begin your smart trading journey with YM iGold Pro.

Let artificial intelligence handle your trades while you watch your capital grow — safely, intelligently, and efficiently.





⚡ Real Performance. Controlled Risk. Proven Results.