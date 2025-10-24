YM iGold Pro

🤖 YM iGOLD PRO – Smart XAUUSD Trading Robot

💎 Artificial Intelligence. Golden Performance.

Step into the future of smart trading with YM iGold Pro — a professional AI-powered trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

It combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent automation to deliver stable, safe, and consistent profitability under all market conditions.

⚙️ How It Works

YM iGold Pro integrates a precise combination of Bollinger Bands and RSI, supported by a cutting-edge AI algorithm that analyzes liquidity flow and market momentum in real time.

The result?

Smarter entries, safer trades, and higher returns — without any manual intervention.

💼 Technical Specifications

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: Minimum 1:500

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Brokers: XM – Exness – IC Markets

Operating Hours: Fully automated 24/5, no manual action required

Supported Platform: MT5 (specific version)

Recommendation: Use a VPS for continuous, stable trade execution

📊 Lot Management

To ensure stable performance and effective risk control, users should manually adjust the lot size according to their account balance, following the provided risk management guidelines.

1000 $  =  [ Lots = 0.08  / Lots2 = 0.08 / Lots3 = 0.08 / Lots4 = 0.08 ]

500 $   =   [ Lots = 0.04  / Lots2 = 0.04 / Lots3 = 0.04 / Lots4 = 0.04 ]

250 $   =  [ Lots = 0.02  / Lots2 = 0.02 / Lots3 = 0.02 / Lots4 = 0.02 ]

🔑 Key Advantages


🤖 Advanced AI Decision Engine: Analyzes market movement and liquidity flow in real time to avoid high-risk zones and enter trades with maximum precision.


📈 Hybrid Strategy (Bollinger + RSI + Liquidity Indicators): A powerful fusion of technical indicators and smart liquidity measurement for highly accurate trading signals.


⚙️ Smart Capital Management: A refined risk-control system designed for steady, balanced growth without exposing the account to high volatility.


🧠 Dynamic Market Adaptation: Automatically adjusts its trading behavior based on XAU/USD volatility to maintain consistent performance in all market conditions.


🔒 Safe & Calculated Trading Logic: Focused on capital protection and minimal drawdown, backed by strict security and stability protocols.


🚀 Proven Results: From $1,000 to $38.960 in verified backtests — demonstrating long-term reliability and profit consistency.

💬 Get Started Today

🚀 Begin your smart trading journey with YM iGold Pro.

Let artificial intelligence handle your trades while you watch your capital grow — safely, intelligently, and efficiently.


⚡ Real Performance. Controlled Risk. Proven Results.

