Momentum Strength Signal

Unleash Your Trading Potential with Momentum Strength Signal! 🚀

Tired of lagging indicators and confusing market noise? Momentum Strength Signal is the cutting-edge tool built to give you a decisive edge by focusing on what truly drives prices: pure market force. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a dynamic system that identifies the exact moment a trend begins and confirms its validity, helping you enter and exit trades with confidence.

Why You Need This Powerhouse Indicator:

  • Precision Entry Arrows: Get clear, non-repainting Buy (white up arrow) and Sell (red down arrow) signals directly on your chart, marking the critical crossover points where Bull or Bear strength takes control.

  • Built-in Trend Filtration (Optional): Eliminate low-probability trades with the integrated 200 EMA Filter. The indicator will only signal a Buy if the price is above the EMA and a Sell if the price is below it. This ensures you're trading with the major trend, dramatically improving your success rate.

  • Dual-Layer Confirmation: The signal fires only when two powerful conditions are met:

    1. The primary strength line crosses the opposing strength line (e.g., Bulls cross Bears).

    2. The resulting strength is confirmed by exceeding its own signal line. This dual check provides high-conviction signals.

  • Never Miss a Move (Smart Alerts): Stay connected to the market without being glued to your screen! Get instant notifications via pop-up alerts, push notifications to your mobile, and email, ensuring you catch every high-probability signal as it happens. Plus, a customizable delay prevents alert spam.

  • Clear Market Bias Dashboard: An on-chart information panel gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market status, including Absolute Trend and a combined Overall Trend status like "STRONG BULL" or "BEAR BIAS."

Customizable Parameters for Your Strategy

Tailor the Momentum Strength Signal to perfectly fit your trading style and the specific asset you're watching.

  • MosLength: The lookback period for calculating the initial raw strength (default: 10).

  • MosSmooth: The period used to smooth the raw strength for cleaner lines (default: 5).

  • MosSignal: The period for the final signal line, which confirms the smoothed strength (default: 5).

  • MosMA_method: The Moving Average method used for smoothing (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA - default).

  • MosMA_Price: The price type used in the calculation (0=Close, 4=Median, 6=Weighted, etc. - default: 0).

  • UseEMAFilter: Set this to True to activate the powerful 200 EMA trend filter.

  • EMAPeriod: The period for the Exponential Moving Average filter (default: 200).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: The price used to calculate the EMA (default: Close Price).

  • EnableNotify: Master switch for all alert functions.

  • SendAlert: Enable traditional pop-up alerts.

  • SendApp: Enable mobile push notifications.

  • SendEmail: Enable email notifications.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevent signal spam by setting a minimum time between alerts (default: 60 seconds).

  • ArrowOffset: Controls how far the signal arrows are placed from the high/low of the bar (default: 10).

Empower Your Decision-Making

For maximum results, combine Momentum Strength Signal with other specialized analysis tools to create a robust and complete trading system:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Conviction.

The market rewards preparation and precision. Don't let indecision cost you profits. Download the Momentum Strength Signal today and start experiencing clearer signals and smarter trading!


Altri dall’autore
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
3.75 (4)
Indicatori
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now. Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Catch the Turn
Andri Maulana
1 (1)
Indicatori
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins. The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirma
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Momentum Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master , the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading. Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmatio
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
Utilità
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
Utilità
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione