Ratio X Quantum AI

Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1 Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1 - Advanced EA with OpenAI GPT-4 Integration

⚠️ Important: OpenAI GPT-4 Artificial Intelligence included. API costs covered by me.

Please read the complete user guide in the first comment of the "Comments" tab after purchase.

How This EA Performed in Historical Backtests

Imagine an Expert Advisor executing 277 trades automatically while you focus on other activities. This is what Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1 demonstrated in our comprehensive backtesting period from July to September 2025.

Historical backtest results showed significant performance metrics over a 3-month testing period.

Note: These are historical backtest results. Past performance does not indicate or guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.

Understanding the 97% Win Rate in Backtests

Many EAs in the market rely on traditional indicators like RSI, MACD, and moving averages. These tools all analyze similar data points, often leading to similar trading decisions.

Ratio X AI Quantum takes a different approach.

It incorporates Artificial Intelligence technology that analyzes:

  • 7 timeframes simultaneously with balanced weight in decision-making
  • Institutional volume and order flow monitoring
  • Supply and demand zones where large market participants typically operate
  • 15 OHLC candles per timeframe for comprehensive pattern recognition
  • Market regime detection (Trend, Range, Volatile, or Crisis) with adaptive strategy adjustment

This multi-dimensional analysis approach aims to identify trading opportunities that single-timeframe analysis might miss.

Risk Management: Your Capital Protection System

We understand risk management is crucial. The EA includes 6 integrated protection mechanisms:

Layer 1: Automatic News Filter - Suspends trading 30 minutes before and after high-impact events

Layer 2: Circuit Breakers - Automatically pauses trading if drawdown exceeds predetermined limits

Layer 3: Intelligent Trailing Stop with 3 levels - Designed to protect profits while allowing for market movement

Layer 4: Dynamic Risk Management - Adjusts position sizes based on current volatility

Layer 5: Spread Filter - Avoids trading during high-spread conditions

Layer 6: Market Regime Analysis - Adapts strategy based on detected market conditions

Transparent Backtest Data

Review the complete backtest data yourself:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W3_1oXQAxo6wF6WNOTXQZSm73tGb3sW8?usp=sharing

The folder contains original .xlsx files exported from MetaTrader 5 with complete backtest data. Every trade entry, exit, and calculation is available for your analysis.

Backtest Period #1 (July-September 2025):

Historical test on a 3-month period showed:

  • Starting capital used: $30
  • Final balance in test: $13,642.69
  • Profit factor: 4.36
  • Win rate: 97.48%
  • Maximum drawdown: $31.48

Backtest Period #2 (October 2025 - 16 Days):

Shorter period test results:

  • Starting capital used: $30
  • Final balance in test: $13,273.10
  • Win rate: 96.77%

Reminder: These are backtest results under specific historical conditions. Real trading results will vary.

Key Technical Features

1. Professional AI Integration

The EA integrates OpenAI GPT-4 for advanced market analysis. This is not a simple conditional logic system, but actual AI technology analyzing markets. API costs are currently covered by us.

2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis with Volume

Simultaneous analysis of 7 timeframes. Each timeframe includes RSI, MACD, EMAs, ATR, candle patterns, volume analysis, and supply/demand zone calculations in real-time.

3. Adaptive Execution System

4 execution modes (Market, Limit, TWAP, Smart) that adapt to market liquidity. The system can split orders in illiquid conditions and adjust slippage tolerance during volatility.

4. AI-Optimized Trailing Stop

The artificial intelligence component helps determine 3 trailing stop levels based on current market conditions. This dynamic approach adapts to changing market behavior.

5. Scientific Position Sizing Methods

  • Kelly Criterion for mathematical growth optimization
  • Volatility-Based for market-adaptive sizing
  • Risk Parity for portfolio balance
  • Fixed Risk for conservative approaches

Real-World Application

Every component was developed with focus on:

  • Capital preservation through multiple safety systems
  • Consistency as demonstrated in backtests
  • Scalability for different account sizes

We encourage you to review the backtest data and evaluate whether this EA aligns with your trading approach.

Suitable For

  • ✅ Traders seeking consistent automated strategies (based on backtest performance)
  • ✅ Those with limited starting capital (backtests started with $30)
  • ✅ Busy individuals wanting 24/5 automated operation
  • ✅ Experienced traders looking for customizable parameters
  • ✅ Beginners who value comprehensive risk management
  • ✅ Traders interested in AI technology without monthly subscription fees

Not Suitable For

  • ❌ Those expecting overnight wealth (backtests showed 90-day periods)
  • ❌ Traders without minimum starting capital
  • ❌ Anyone expecting guaranteed returns (all trading involves risk)

Package Includes

  • EA Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1 (.ex5 file)
  • OpenAI GPT-4 Artificial Intelligence integration (API costs covered by us)
  • Comprehensive manual for installation and configuration
  • Optimized settings for XAUUSD
  • Technical support for installation
  • Free updates for version 1.x
  • Access to complete backtest data for independent analysis

Understanding Automated Trading

Many EAs in the market use basic indicators with attractive marketing. They may work temporarily before encountering challenging market conditions.

Ratio X AI Quantum was built with:

  • Genuine AI technology (OpenAI GPT-4 integration)
  • Professional risk management approach
  • Transparent, auditable backtest results
  • No hidden subscription costs for AI features

Making an Informed Decision

Common challenges traders face:

  • Using EAs with outdated strategies
  • Paying recurring fees for AI-based services
  • Missing opportunities due to manual trading limitations
  • Lack of consistent risk management

Ratio X AI Quantum offers an alternative approach: AI-powered analysis operating 24/5 with comprehensive risk management.

Our backtests demonstrated interesting results over 90-day periods.

Verify the data yourself: Access Backtest Files

Review the numbers. Analyze the strategy. Make an informed decision.

Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1
EA with Integrated AI Technology for MetaTrader 5
OpenAI GPT-4 Included - No Additional Subscription Fees

Important Note: After purchase, please check the "Comments" tab for the first comment containing the complete user guide with detailed setup instructions.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

