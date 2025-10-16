PWR Indicator

# PWR Indicator 📊
Market Momentum Analysis Indicator

## WHAT IS THE PWR INDICATOR?
An oscillator that measures the percentage of bullish candles in a given period.

- Overbought: above 70%
- Neutral: around 50%
- Oversold: below 30%

## WHAT IS IT FOR?
- Identifies overbought/oversold levels
- Detects divergences with price
- Measures momentum strength
- Identifies accumulation and breakout phases

## HOW TO USE IT?
- Buy: when exiting the oversold zone
- Sell: when exiting the overbought zone
- Divergences: reversal signals

## PARAMETERS
- PERIOD: Calculation period (14)
- UseSmoothing: Smoothing filter
- SmoothPeriod: Filter period (3)

## FEATURES
- No repainting of signals
- Works on all timeframes
- MT4/MT5 compatible
- For all markets

