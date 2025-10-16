Quick Chart Controller: Your Ultimate Workspace Switcher

Switch between a clean slate and a full technical arsenal—open all Market Watch symbols at your favorite timeframe or close every chart in a single click (except the one you’re working on).

Optimized for traders who demand speed, structure, and clarity in their MT5 workspace.

For custom solutions or advanced tools, message me on Telegram : @abhaykushwaha1





Stop wrestling with chart clutter. With Quick Chart Controller, you can switch from a focused, single-chart view to a full market overview in one click. It's the ultimate command center for traders who demand speed and precision.

Go from zero to a full technical arsenal instantly. Launch charts for every symbol in your Market Watch, set to your favorite timeframe. Ready for a clean slate? One click closes everything but the chart you're on.

Why You'll Love It:

Instant Market Overview: Deploy charts for all Market Watch symbols in seconds.

One-Click Cleanup: Instantly declutter your workspace to focus on what matters.

Smart & Safe: Never opens duplicates and asks for confirmation before acting.

Total Control: The perfect tool for day traders, strategy testers, and anyone who wants a flawlessly organized workspace.

Quick Chart Controller is your essential utility for rapid-fire analysis and daily resets. No hassle, just instant organization.

