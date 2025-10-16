Quick Chart Controller

Quick Chart Controller: Your Ultimate Workspace Switcher

If that has saved you time, cleaned up your workspace, or made your trading setup faster, I'd love to hear about it! Your review helps other traders discover this tool and helps me improve it further.

Switch between a clean slate and a full technical arsenal—open all Market Watch symbols at your favorite timeframe or close every chart in a single click (except the one you’re working on).

Optimized for traders who demand speed, structure, and clarity in their MT5 workspace.

For custom solutions or advanced tools, message me on Telegram : @abhaykushwaha1


Stop wrestling with chart clutter. With Quick Chart Controller, you can switch from a focused, single-chart view to a full market overview in one click. It's the ultimate command center for traders who demand speed and precision.

Go from zero to a full technical arsenal instantly. Launch charts for every symbol in your Market Watch, set to your favorite timeframe. Ready for a clean slate? One click closes everything but the chart you're on.

Why You'll Love It:

  • Instant Market Overview: Deploy charts for all Market Watch symbols in seconds.

  • One-Click Cleanup: Instantly declutter your workspace to focus on what matters.

  • Smart & Safe: Never opens duplicates and asks for confirmation before acting.

  • Total Control: The perfect tool for day traders, strategy testers, and anyone who wants a flawlessly organized workspace.

Quick Chart Controller is your essential utility for rapid-fire analysis and daily resets. No hassle, just instant organization.

Ready for more? For custom MQL5 tools and advanced trading automation, message me on Telegram: @abhaykushwaha1


Altri dall’autore
One To Three
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
"One TO Three" Triple your money in an year. Hey Everyone! Love the app? Hate it? I want to hear from you! Please rate, comment, and share your feedback—it means the world and helps me improve. Thank you! ️ Contact: telegram me on @abhaykushwaha1 One TO Three is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Abhay Kushwaha. This expert advisor (EA) leverages advanced trading strategies and customizable parameters to automate the trading pro
FREE
TradeMaestro
Abhay Kushwaha
5 (1)
Experts
BTC BLASTER  Hey Everyone! Love the app? Hate it? I want to hear from you! Please rate, comment, and share your feedback—it means the world and helps me improve. Thank you! ️ Contact: telegram me on @abhaykushwaha1 you can start from $100 Description:  T he trading process, specifically tailored for BTC/USD trading. The  Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, providing automated trading functionality with an emphasis on dynamic adaptability. This EA is ideal for traders who seek
FREE
GoldForge FX
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
This MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering a sophisticated strategy that optionally employs a martingale approach to recover losses. Ideal for experienced traders, this script dynamically adjusts trade direction, lot sizes, and risk levels based on market conditions and user-defined parameters. Capital required 10000 Key Features Optional Martingale Strategy : Increases lot sizes after losses to recover and potentially profit, with a c
Lot Size Calculator and Risk Manager
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
Trade Guardian(can cover main Ea loss, can multiply lot size, can protect your drawdown, can make interest while you trade) Only you need to attach with just one chart and let it work on your entire terminal  For inquiries suggestions and personal modification, contact me on Telegram:   @abhaykushwaha1 Your Vigilant Partner in Automated Trading Trade Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, designed to protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities through intel
Goldmine Guru
Abhay Kushwaha
Experts
GOLDMINE GURU   - The Ultimate XAUUSD Profit Mining System Transform Your Gold Trading Into a 24/7 Automated Goldmine! I've tested with $200 multiple times, but for extra safety, start with $500 minimum balance for optimal lot sizing. (Test on a $500 cent account too—works with any broker and any account types.) Purchase now, then DM me on Telegram (@abhaykushwaha1) for my exclusive strategy to double your profits fast! GoldMine Guru is an advanced price-action Expert Advisor specifically e
FREE
Symbol Porter
Abhay Kushwaha
Utilità
Symbol Porter: Your Smart Symbol Shuttle Save symbols pair name and load the same MarketWatch to another account / broker (for trader who switch account fast or change the broker time to time) If that has  saved you time, cleaned up your workspace, or made your trading setup faster, I'd love to hear about it! Your review helps other traders discover this tool and helps me improve it further. Attach to any chart, pick your mode (save full, save trades, or load), and let Symbol Porter handle the
FREE
Trades Tracker
Abhay Kushwaha
Indicatori
Trades Tracker   Complete Trading Statistics & Performance Monitor for MT5 Track every trade, monitor every position, and analyze your complete trading performance with the most comprehensive statistics tracker for MetaTrader 5. Perfect for traders using multiple EAs, magic numbers, and symbols.   KEY FEATURES Complete Trading Statistics   Total Closed Trades   - Full trade count and lot size tracking   Current Open Positions   - Real-time monitoring   Highest Open Trade Count   - Pe
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione