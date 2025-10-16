Symbol Porter: Your Smart Symbol Shuttle

Save symbols pair name and load the same MarketWatch to another account / broker (for trader who switch account fast or change the broker time to time)



If that has saved you time, cleaned up your workspace, or made your trading setup faster, I'd love to hear about it! Your review helps other traders discover this tool and helps me improve it further. Attach to any chart, pick your mode (save full, save trades, or load), and let Symbol Porter handle the heavy lifting for a sharper trading edge. My Telegram id - abhaykushwaha1 ( msg me for more services and quarries)

Symbol Porter is an efficient MQL5 script that effortlessly transports and organizes trading symbols in MetaTrader 5's Market Watch, letting you save key assets from your current view or active trades and reload them seamlessly across sessions or brokers. Designed for forex traders juggling multiple strategies, it normalizes symbols by stripping broker-specific suffixes, ensuring a clean, focused workspace without clutter.​

Effortless Symbol Saving

Capture your essential symbols in a snap—whether from the full Market Watch display or just those with live positions—and store them in a shared file for instant access anytime. This portable setup shines for quick backups, making it ideal for switching between demo and live accounts or testing new brokers like RoboForex or Exness. Get a handy, copy-paste-ready list in the logs to reference your streamlined collection.​

Instant Market Watch Refresh

Restore your saved symbols with one click: it clears the current view and populates it exclusively with your selected bases, hunting down exact matches from the broker's full catalog. No more sifting through irrelevant pairs—watch as it adds only what matters, like XAUUSD variants, optimizing your charts for grid trading or volatility scans. Logs track every addition or skip, keeping you informed without hassle.​

Why Traders Love It

Broker-Agnostic Portability : Works across terminals via the common files folder, perfect for multi-broker setups.​

Tailored Focus : Targets unique base pairs, ignoring suffixes to unify views for strategies like your XAUUSD grids.​

Quick & Clean: One-time run via inputs—no ongoing resource drain, just pure efficiency for busy coding sessions.​

Attach to any chart, pick your mode (save full, save trades, or load), and let Symbol Porter handle the heavy lifting for a sharper trading edge.