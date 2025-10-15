Super trend RSI ADX mt4

Supertrend RSI ADX Expert Advisor is a professional, multi-filter trading system designed for traders who value precision, control, and consistent performance.

This EA combines three of the market’s most reliable tools — Supertrend, RSI, and ADX — into one advanced algorithm that automatically identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them with discipline and consistency.





Built for MetaTrader 4, this expert advisor was developed with institutional-grade logic and is ideal for traders seeking a semi-automatic yet highly adaptive strategy.

The EA works best on the EUR/USD pair, particularly on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe, delivering balanced performance between frequency, accuracy, and profit potential.





How the EA Works (without revealing the strategy)





The Supertrend RSI ADX EA continuously monitors market conditions and confirms trade setups using three key factors:





RSI (Relative Strength Index) identifies potential reversals and momentum shifts.





ADX (Average Directional Index) ensures that trades are only taken when market trend strength meets professional-grade standards.





Supertrend filters false signals and determines the dominant direction of the market.





The system automatically opens trades only when all confirmation criteria are aligned. It manages positions with dynamic risk control, ensuring that entries follow strong market momentum and exits are disciplined through clear Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels.





The EA is designed for traders who want to avoid emotional decision-making and focus on data-driven trading logic. It does not rely on curve-fitting or martingale strategies — every entry and exit is backed by solid technical confluence.





Setup & Trading Recommendations





To achieve optimal results and maintain safe risk management, please follow these guidelines:





Currency Pair: EUR/USD





Recommended Timeframe: M15





Stop Loss (SL): 50 pips





Take Profit (TP): 100 pips





Daily Loss Limit: You must enable and configure the daily loss limit option inside the EA. This ensures that if your equity drops by a certain percentage, the EA will automatically stop trading for the day to protect your capital.





Testing: It is strongly recommended that you test the EA thoroughly in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account. Adjust the parameters according to your broker’s conditions and trading style.





The daily loss protection and fixed risk management system make this EA not just a strategy, but a professional-grade tool for disciplined traders who understand the value of risk control.





Key Features & Advantages





Multi-Layered Signal Confirmation

– Combines RSI, ADX, and Supertrend filters to ensure trades are only opened when all conditions align perfectly.





Built-In Daily Loss Protection

– Automatically monitors your account equity and stops trading if the preset daily loss limit is reached — protecting you from large drawdowns.





ATR-Based Stop & Target Options

– Advanced volatility management ensures your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.





Optimized for EUR/USD & M15

– Carefully tuned for one of the most liquid pairs in the world, balancing frequency with accuracy and low spreads.





Professional Risk Management

– Includes configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and margin checks for safe, consistent trading performance across sessions.





Why Choose Supertrend RSI ADX?





This EA is not a random signal generator — it is a well-engineered algorithm that behaves like a professional assistant.

It’s designed for traders who value discipline, accuracy, and protection over gambling or overtrading.

Every trade follows a strict technical and logical framework that can withstand changing market conditions.





With its blend of trend strength (ADX), momentum (RSI), and directional clarity (Supertrend), this Expert Advisor provides a balanced approach to automated trading — ideal for both conservative and intermediate-level traders.