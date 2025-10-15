Odin Trend

ODIN-TREND EA — The Norse Path of Steady Profit

“Strength is found in balance, not in excess.” — Odin

Concept

The ODIN-TREND EA is not another “get-rich-quick” robot.
It is a long-term, trend-following engine built on one of the oldest and most respected concepts in trading: ride the major trend, protect your capital, and never over-optimize.

ODIN-TREND was forged to survive real market conditions — not to impress with perfect curves on historical data.
It does not chase every tick, and it does not promise miracles. Instead, it waits for high-probability trend setups, confirmed by multi-symbol analysis and volatility filters, and executes them with precise risk control.

Every trade is positioned with a defined R-risk, a Chandelier-style trailing exit, and a daily hard-stop mechanism that prevents over-trading.
Optional bandit reinforcement logic continuously adapts the symbol weighting based on recent performance — strengthening winners and fading underperformers.

Key Features

  • 🔹 Pure Trend-Following Logic — based on Donchian breakouts and EMA regime filters.

  • 🔹 Multi-Currency System — one EA can monitor and trade several major pairs or indices simultaneously.

  • 🔹 Adaptive Bandit Optimization — adjusts symbol focus dynamically without curve-fitting.

  • 🔹 R-Based Risk Management — every trade has a fixed, measurable risk per trade.

  • 🔹 Chandelier Trailing Exit — locks in profits naturally as trends extend.

  • 🔹 Daily Hard Stop (-R Limit) — automatically disables trading after predefined daily risk is hit.

  • 🔹 Integrated News Filter — automatic pause around high-impact news using the live ForexFactory calendar feed.
    (https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv )

  • 🔹 Manual Time Windows — configurable trading sessions and custom event pauses.

  • 🔹 No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging. Ever.

Philosophy

ODIN-TREND was designed with one principle:

Sustainability over spectacle.

We believe the best trading system is not the one that wins the most backtests —
but the one that can still trade safely and rationally five years from now.

ODIN-TREND is not a “super-EA” that prints money overnight.
It’s a methodical, disciplined trading framework — the kind that a professional would rely on to grow capital consistently and sleep peacefully at night.

What You Get

✅ A fully automated EA for MT4 designed for medium- to long-term trend trading.
✅ Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe structure.
✅ Built-in safety systems and news control.
✅ Clean, well-structured source code — ready for professional auditing or further development.

What You Don’t Get

❌ No grid or martingale strategies.
❌ No unrealistic equity curves.
❌ No promises of instant wealth.
❌ No dependence on broker-specific tricks or micro-pip scalping.

Summary

ODIN-TREND is not a toy. It is a craftsman’s tool
for traders who understand that real power lies in control, patience, and the discipline to follow the trend.

The Norse gods did not seek luck. They prepared for the storm — and thrived in it.
ODIN-TREND follows the same code.


