X4O B2 Dollar Trader
- Experts
- Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
X4O B1 Dollar Trader is an automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines Heiken Ashi analysis with SuperTrend, ATR, and Moving Averages for high-probability entries and professional risk management.
Recommended: Gold (XAUUSD) | Timeframe: H1 | Minimum Balance: $400
Key Features
✅ Smart Strategy: Heiken Ashi + SuperTrend + MA Retest system
✅ Auto Break-Even: Protects profits at 1:1 ratio
✅ Auto Lot Sizing: 0.01 lot per $400 balance
✅ Equity Protection: Stops trading at max drawdown
✅ Margin Safety: Auto lot reduction if insufficient margin
Input Parameters
Main Settings
-
TF: Timeframe (Default: H1 - recommended)
Money Management
-
Lot: Fixed lot size (Default: 0.01)
-
AutoLotSize: Enable auto lot calculation (Default: true)
-
MaxTrades: Max concurrent positions (Default: 1)
ATR/Stop Loss
-
ATR_Period: ATR calculation period (Default: 9)
-
ATR_Mult: SL multiplier (Default: 3.02)
Risk/Reward
-
RR: Buy TP/SL ratio (Default: 2.75)
-
ShorterATR: Sell TP/SL ratio (Default: 2.75)
Advanced Control
-
MA_Len: Moving average period (Default: 25)
-
Proximity: Distance from MA in % (Default: 0.0055)
SuperTrend Filter
-
UseSuperTrendFilter: Enable trend filter (Default: true)
-
ST_ATR_Period: SuperTrend ATR period (Default: 120)
-
ST_Multiplier: SuperTrend sensitivity (Default: 3.0)
-
ST_ConfirmBars: Confirmation candles (Default: 2)
Risk Control
-
MaxEquityDrawdownPct: Max equity drop % (Default: 50%)
-
MarginSafetyPct: Max margin usage % (Default: 80%)
How It Works
BUY Conditions:
-
Heiken Ashi turns bullish
-
Price near MA High
-
Retest confirmed
-
SuperTrend bullish (if enabled)
SELL Conditions:
-
Heiken Ashi turns bearish
-
Price near MA Low
-
Retest confirmed
-
SuperTrend bearish (if enabled)
Trade Management:
-
Break-even activates at 1:1 profit
-
Closes on SuperTrend reversal
-
Continuous margin monitoring
Best Practices
✅ Test on demo first (2+ weeks)
✅ Use H1 timeframe on Gold
✅ Minimum $400 account
✅ Low-spread broker (<20 pips)
✅ Enable AutoLotSize
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 operation
Technical Specs
|Item
|Value
|Pair
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|H1
|Min Balance
|$400
|Account Type
|Hedge/Netting
|Max Spread
|20 pips
Version: 1.14 | License: Custom Strategy © 2025
⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading involves high risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results