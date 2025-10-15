Trade Vision PRO
- Indicatori
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Versione: 1.60
- Attivazioni: 5
Trade Vision PRO is the essential indicator every serious trader needs. It combines two critical tools in a clean and efficient interface: a precise candle timer and a real-time total profit/loss monitor.
Tired of looking away from your chart to check your P/L? Lost opportunities because you didn't know when the candle closes? Trade Vision PRO elegantly solves both problems.
Key Features
Smart Candle Timer
- Precise countdown to the second until current candle closes
- Adaptive automatic format: Shows only necessary information based on timeframe
- M1-M30: 4:58 (minutes:seconds)
- H1-H4: 0:45:12 (hours:minutes:seconds)
- D1+: Full format with days if necessary
- Two display formats: standard (5:30) or with indicator (< 5:30)
- Strategically positioned next to price action
Total Profit/Loss Monitor
- Shows TOTAL P/L of all your open positions combined
- Real-time updates with every market tick
- Automatic color change:
- Bright green for total profits
- Red for total losses
- Clear dollar format: +$245.75 or -$87.50
- Single consolidated value - no confusion, no visual clutter
Complete Customization
Timer Configuration
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Show_Time_candle
|Enable/disable timer
|Enabled
|TextOption
|Standard format or with "<" indicator
|Format_1
|FontColor
|Timer text color
|Black
|FontSize
|Font size (6-30)
|10
|FontName
|Font type
|Arial Bold
Total P/L Configuration
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Show_Profit_Loss
|Enable/disable P/L monitor
|Enabled
|ColorGanancia
|Color for total profits
|Green
|ColorPerdida
|Color for total losses
|Red
|TamanoFuentePL
|P/L font size (6-30)
|10
|TipoFuentePL
|P/L font type
|Arial Bold
Position Configuration
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Separation_Pips
|Vertical separation between elements
|500 pips
|Horizontal_Bars
|Horizontal distance from candle
|10 bars
Installation and Usage
Installation (3 Steps)
- Download from MQL5 Market
- Drag to desired chart
- Done! Works immediately with default settings
Quick Setup
For most traders: Default values work perfectly.
For custom adjustments:
- Right-click on chart → Indicators → Trade Vision PRO → Properties
- Adjust colors according to your MT5 theme (dark/light)
- Modify font sizes according to your screen resolution
Recommendations by Resolution
- 1080p (Full HD): FontSize = 10
- 1440p (2K): FontSize = 12
- 2160p (4K): FontSize = 14-16
Universal Compatibility
All currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc. All indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40, etc. Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CRUDE (Oil) Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (if your broker offers them) All timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN 4 and 5-digit brokers: Detects and adjusts automatically
Why Trade Vision PRO is Different?
1. Total Profit, Not Individual
Unlike other indicators that show each trade separately (causing visual clutter), Trade Vision PRO shows a single number: your net total profit or loss. This allows you to:
- Make decisions based on your overall result
- Avoid prematurely closing winning trades due to seeing an individual loss
- Maintain a clear perspective of your trading session
2. Perfect Timing
The timer is not just a clock, it's your precision tool:
- Scalpers: Enter and exit in the last seconds of the candle
- Day Traders: Wait for close confirmation before executing
- Swing Traders: Monitor important closes without anxiety
3. Professional and Clean Design
- No unnecessary elements distracting your analysis
- Smart positioning that doesn't obstruct candles
- Fully customizable to adapt to your style
Smart Investment
Return on Investment Analysis:
Time savings:
- 5 minutes saved per session
- 20 sessions per month
- 100 minutes/month = $49 recovered in productivity
Timing improvement:
- Avoid 1 premature entry per month = $50-$200 saved
- Better exit management = $100-$500 extra per month
Stress reduction:
- Less anxiety from checking terminal
- Calmer and more rational decisions
- Invaluable value for your mental health
Clear global vision:
- Avoid closing winning trades out of fear
- Better overall risk management
- Potential of $500+ extra per month
A single better-executed trade recovers the investment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Functionality
Q: Does it work on demo and real accounts? A: Yes, it works perfectly on both account types without any difference.
Q: Can I use it on multiple charts simultaneously? A: Yes, you can have it active on as many charts as you want. Each instance works independently.
Q: Does P/L include swap and commissions? A: Yes, it shows the real net profit/loss provided by MetaTrader 5, which already includes all costs (spread, commission, swap).
Q: If I open 5 trades, what does it show? A: It shows the TOTAL profit of the 5 trades combined. For example: if you have +$50, +$30, -$20, +$10, -$5, it will show +$65 (the sum of everything).
Q: Does it work with pending orders? A: No, it only shows P/L for active positions (already executed). Pending orders don't generate profit/loss until they're executed.
Q: Can I disable only the timer or only the P/L? A: Yes, each function has its own independent on/off switch in the parameters.
Compatibility
Q: Does it work on MT4? A: No, this indicator is designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. There is no MT4 version.
Q: Does it work with my broker? A: Yes, it works with any broker offering MetaTrader 5, without exceptions.
Q: Does it work on Mac? A: Yes, it works on MT5 for Mac without problems.
Q: Does it work on MT5 mobile version? A: No, custom indicators only work on desktop versions (Windows/Mac).
Technical
Q: Does the indicator repaint or recalculate? A: No, Trade Vision PRO doesn't repaint. The displayed values are real and update in real-time based on server data.
Q: Does it affect MT5 performance? A: No, the indicator is highly optimized and uses less than 0.3% CPU. You won't notice any performance impact.
Q: Does it work on all timeframes? A: Yes, from M1 to MN (monthly). The timer format adapts automatically.
Q: Does it consume many resources with multiple instances? A: No, you can have 10+ active instances without problems. Each uses minimal resources.
Who is Trade Vision PRO For?
Perfect For:
- Scalpers who need second-precision in their entries
- Day Traders who trade based on candle closes
- Swing Traders who want stress-free monitoring
- Price action traders who value clear information
- Multi-pair traders who operate multiple instruments simultaneously
- Traders using EAs who want additional visual monitoring
- News traders who need exact timing
- Beginner traders who want professional tools from the start
- Professional traders seeking efficiency and clarity
Not For:
- Traders looking for entry/exit signals (this is not a signal system)
- People expecting an automated robot (this is information, not automatic trading)
- Those who don't value timing in their operations
- MT4 users (only works on MT5)
Final Message from the Developer
Hello, I'm the creator of Trade Vision PRO.
As an active trader, I know how frustrating it is:
- Losing trades due to bad timing
- Constantly looking away from the chart to check P/L
- Not knowing if you're globally winning or losing when you have multiple positions
Trade Vision PRO was born from my own need. I use it in every trading session and it has completely transformed how I trade.
It's not a product created just to sell. It's a tool I needed myself and now share with the community.
Every line of code is optimized. Every function has a purpose. Every detail is thought out.
Improve Your Trading Today!
Don't let bad timing and lack of information ruin your trading.
- Perfect timing on every entry
- Clear vision of your total profit
- Informed and calm decisions
- Professional tool at an accessible price