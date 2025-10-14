Precision Breakout Engine EA
- Jamille De Jesus Velasco
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Precision Breakout Engine
An automated trading system that identifies price consolidation zones and executes trades on volume-confirmed breakouts using various technical filters.
Strategy Overview
The system monitors the market for periods of consolidation where price volatility is reduced. When a breakout occurs with strong volume confirmation, the EA validates the setup using technical indicators before executing trades.
Key Features
- Consolidation Detection: Automatically identifies low-volatility consolidation zones
- Volume Confirmation: Validates breakouts with volume analysis
- Multiple Technical Filters: Uses MA200, RSI, and ATR to validate trades
- Visual Dashboard: Displays real-time market analysis on the chart
- Support/Resistance Lines: Automatically draws key levels
- Machine Learning Statistics: Collects trade data for performance analysis
- Risk Management: Multiple take-profit and trailing stop levels
- Flexible Lot Sizing: Manual or automatic calculation based on risk
Input Parameters
General Settings
- Lot size configuration
- Magic number for trade identification
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
- Multiple position control per symbol
Breakout Detection
- Consolidation period: Adjustable (default: 20 bars)
- Volatility Limit: Detection based on ATR
- Volume Multiplier: configurable confirmation level (default 1.5x)
Technical Filters
- Moving Average: selection of period, method, and type
- RSI: period and overbought/oversold levels
- ATR: for measuring volatility
Risk Management
- Stop loss multiplier based on consolidation range
- Two take-profit targets with different multipliers
- Trailing stop with adjustable distance
- Control of maximum positions by symbol
Note: The higher the timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1), the higher the stop loss tends to be. This is because longer periods require a wider margin of protection against noise and normal market fluctuations—increasing the SL is a protective measure to prevent premature exits.
Visual Dashboard
- Real-time status display
- Consolidation range information
- Technical indicator values
- Daily trading statistics
- Support and resistance line plot
Trading Schedule
- Optional time filter
- Configurable start and end times
How It Works
1. Detection Phase: The EA monitors price action during consolidation periods where the ATR is below the average
2. Breakout Confirmation: When the price breaks the consolidation high/low, volume must exceed the multiplier threshold
3. Technical Validation: MA200 trend filter and RSI extreme check
4. Trade Execution: Two orders placed with different take profit levels (50% position each)
5. Position Management: Trailing stop automatically adjusts as the price moves favorably
Visual Dashboard Information
The dashboard displays:
- Current EA status (analyzing, consolidation detected, in progress) (Trading)
- Asset symbol and timeframe
- Lot size (calculated manually or automatically)
- Consolidation range and duration
- Technical indicators status (ATR, Volume, MA200, RSI)
- Trading hours status
- ML statistics
- Upcoming action levels (buy/sell triggers)
- Daily performance (trades, pips, win rate)
Important Notes
- This product does not guarantee trading results or profits
- Past performance is not indicative of future results
- Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live
- Use risk management appropriate to your account size
- Monitor your account regularly
- Backtest results may differ from live trading performance
Note: On higher timeframes, stop losses are often higher as a natural protection against market noise; adjust your risk accordingly.
Recommendations
- Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, D1
- Best suited for trending markets
- Start with conservative lot sizes
- Enable trailing stops for profit protection
- Test different consolidation period settings for your trading style
Support
For questions, problems, or suggestions, please use the comments section below. Updates and improvements are provided regularly based on user feedback.