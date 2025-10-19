Statistic Indicator

🧮 Main Features

  • Calculates average values over a defined number of candles:

    • Average volume

    • Average close price

    • Average candle range

    • Average bullish and bearish candle size

  • Displays current and previous candle statistics (Open, Close, Range, Volume).

  • Provides an instant market summary without opening additional indicator windows.

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

⚙️ Inputs

  • BarsToCheck – number of candles to analyze.

  • TextColor – color of the displayed text.

  • FontSize – text size.

  • (Demo only) DemoStartDate – date when the demo period starts.

Demo Version

This demo version is time-limited.
You can use it for 14 days from the activation date.
After the demo period expires, the indicator will stop displaying statistics and show an expiration message.

💡 Use Case

Ideal for traders who:

  • Want to quickly evaluate average candle size and volume behavior.

  • Need to compare current price movement with historical averages.

  • Prefer clean visual feedback directly on the chart without additional panels.

🧭 Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Works with: All symbols and all timeframes

  • Chart type: Candlestick or bar


Altri dall’autore
MT5 EMA Trend Indicator
Petr Sedlacek
Indicatori
MT5 EMA Trend Indicator Smart trend indicator that uses three EMAs to identify clear market direction. Description: The Triple EMA Trend Detector is a powerful yet simple indicator for MetaTrader 5 that defines the current market trend using three Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It shows you visually when the trend is UP , DOWN , or NEUTRAL directly on the chart — no guesswork. When the fast EMA crosses above the medium and both stay above the slow EMA, the indicator signals an UP trend . Wh
FREE
Trend Streaks
Petr Sedlacek
Indicatori
Description (English) TrendStreaks Indicator — Analyze Consecutive Bullish and Bearish Runs The TrendStreaks indicator provides a clear statistical overview of bullish and bearish streaks in market trends. It automatically analyzes daily and weekly price data to identify how long uptrends or downtrends typically last, how strong they are, and what their average and maximum moves are (in pips and percent). Key Features Detects and counts all bullish and bearish streaks (series of consecutive u
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione