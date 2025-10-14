Trade Assistantpro

🧠 Trading Assistant — One-Click Risk & Smart Setup Panel

Trading Assistant is a multifunctional one-click execution panel for manual traders who want to trade faster, cleaner, and more precisely — all directly from the chart.

🚀 Key Features

✅ One-Click Execution

Market orders: Buy / Sell

Pending orders: Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit

Setup buttons for Long / Short, automatically loading SL & TP lines

✅ Smart Risk Management

Risk per trade in % Equity or Fixed USD

Auto-lot calculation based on Entry–SL distance

Spread guard & slippage filter built-in

✅ ATR × N Preset with RR 1 : 3

Automatically sets SL = ATR × N

TP = 3 × SL (Risk : Reward = 1 : 3)

All lines (Entry / SL / TP) are draggable directly on-chart

✅ Clean & Responsive UI

Lightweight visual panel with collapsible sections

Hidden from the Object List (clean workspace)

Color-coded buttons for Buy / Sell actions

Equity & PnL values shown in real-time (only numbers: lime / blue / red)

✅ Utility Tools

Reset all lines

Toggle Auto-Mode ON / OFF (for manual trading)

Close all pending orders per symbol

Auto-separate lines when overlapping
