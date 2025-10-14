Trade Assistantpro
- Utilità
- Baso Ukkas
- Versione: 1.0
🧠 Trading Assistant — One-Click Risk & Smart Setup Panel
Trading Assistant is a multifunctional one-click execution panel for manual traders who want to trade faster, cleaner, and more precisely — all directly from the chart.
🚀 Key Features
✅ One-Click Execution
Market orders: Buy / Sell
Pending orders: Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit
Setup buttons for Long / Short, automatically loading SL & TP lines
✅ Smart Risk Management
Risk per trade in % Equity or Fixed USD
Auto-lot calculation based on Entry–SL distance
Spread guard & slippage filter built-in
✅ ATR × N Preset with RR 1 : 3
Automatically sets SL = ATR × N
TP = 3 × SL (Risk : Reward = 1 : 3)
All lines (Entry / SL / TP) are draggable directly on-chart
✅ Clean & Responsive UI
Lightweight visual panel with collapsible sections
Hidden from the Object List (clean workspace)
Color-coded buttons for Buy / Sell actions
Equity & PnL values shown in real-time (only numbers: lime / blue / red)
✅ Utility Tools
Reset all lines
Toggle Auto-Mode ON / OFF (for manual trading)
Close all pending orders per symbol
Auto-separate lines when overlapping