Algocore PRO
- Experts
- Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
AlgoCore PRO MT5 — Hybrid Trading Intelligence for Gold & USDJPY
AlgoCore PRO MT5 is a premium, hybrid Expert Advisor that unifies two advanced modules under one system: a Gold Scalping Engine for XAUUSD and a Dual Intra-Day Range Module for USDJPY. It combines structured logic, disciplined execution, and intelligent filters to identify precision entries in both trending and ranging conditions — without using grid, martingale, or any risky recovery systems.
Core Logic
1️⃣ Gold Scalping Engine (XAUUSD)
The Gold Scalping Engine operates on trend confirmation and momentum shifts, applying volatility and RSI filters to avoid poor conditions. It’s designed for traders seeking consistent short-term trading behavior with clear control over trade direction, timing, and risk.
2️⃣ Dual Range Modules (USDJPY)
The Range Modules identify intraday consolidation zones and execute breakout trades when price confirms movement beyond defined boundaries. Each module operates independently, allowing for two distinct setups (e.g., Tokyo and London sessions) with adjustable parameters.
📊 Gold Scalping Module Parameters
|
📊 Range Module Trading Parameters
|
Universal Position-Based Trading Behavior
Use Daily Profit/Loss Limits? – Enables protection by stopping all new trades once a defined daily profit or loss level is reached.
Set Daily Profit Target / Loss Limit – Defines the monetary or percentage threshold where the EA will automatically suspend further trading for the day once the limit is hit.
Partial Position Close
Close Partial Profitable Positions? – Enables partial profit-taking when a trade reaches a defined profit level.
Points to Trigger Partial Position Close – Specifies the number of points in profit required before triggering a partial close.
Lot to Close on Profitable Positions – Determines the portion of the position (in lots) to be closed once the partial close condition is activated.
General Features
-
Hybrid Dual-Strategy System: Gold Scalping + USDJPY Range Breakouts.
-
Session-Aware Execution: Configure specific time windows for active trading.
-
News & RSI Filters: Intelligent protection for volatile or overextended conditions.
-
Dynamic Risk Control: Use fixed or percentage-based lot calculation.
-
Clean Trade Management: Includes full TP/SL logic and partial close options.
-
Optimized for Stability: No martingale, no grid, no risky multipliers.
|Parameter
|Recommended
|Pairs
|XAUUSD, USDJPY
|Timeframes
|M15 (XAUUSD), H1 (USDJPY)
|Minimum Balance
|500 USD
|Leverage
|1:500 or higher
|VPS
|Recommended for 24/5 operation
The free AlgoCore MT5 remains available for educational and testing purposes. Live signal monitoring for the free version has been paused as all development and optimization efforts now focus on AlgoCore PRO MT5.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. AlgoCore PRO MT5 may experience losing trades or drawdown periods. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and apply risk management appropriately.