Beta Intelli Range Direction Engine EA

🧠 Intelli Range Direction Engine — Adaptive Breakout & Rebound Logic

The Intelligent Range Engine with Directional Awareness, Trend Filtering & Risk Control

⚙️ Trade Smarter — Not Harder

Intelli Range Direction Engine combines structured range logic with directional trend confirmation, time-based control, and built-in drawdown protection — designed for traders who want intelligent automation instead of random entries.

The engine detects price compression, determines the dominant direction, and then executes calculated breakout or rebound trades — always aligned with the chosen directional bias.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Intelligent Range Detection

Automatically identifies short-term consolidation zones and defines precise breakout levels — no manual marking required.

✅ Directional Engine Mode

Choose between Breakout or Rebound mode — the system adapts its logic depending on market structure.

✅ Trend Confirmation Filter

Multi-EMA trend filter confirms trade direction across multiple timeframes — only trades in the dominant trend.

✅ Smart Time Control

Define exact trading hours and prevent new entries near session close — full temporal discipline.

✅ Dynamic Risk Management

Selectable between fixed lot size or adaptive, equity-based position sizing with percentage risk control.

✅ Daily & Hourly Drawdown Guard

Automatically restricts new trades after reaching a defined drawdown limit — helps preserve capital during volatile conditions.

✅ BreakEven & Optional Trailing Logic

Moves stop loss to entry after defined profit distance and can dynamically trail positions if enabled.

✅ Visual Range Display

The detected range is plotted on the chart for clear visualization of breakout zones and time windows.

✅ Integrated Pyramiding Option

Optionally allows scaling into profitable positions with controlled triggers.

✅ Unique Magic Number Management

Every trade from this EA is tagged with a distinct identifier for safe multi-EA operation.

🎛️ Core Inputs (simplified overview)

Trade Mode: Breakout / Rebound

Range Sensitivity & Timeout: Adaptive detection parameters

Stop Loss / Take Profit: pip-based precision

Risk Management: fixed lot or percent risk -> not icluded in BETA

Trading Hours & Auto-Close: full session control

Trend Filter: multi-EMA system with adjustable timeframe -> not fully icluded in BETA

Drawdown Limits: daily and hourly equity protection -> not icluded in BETA

👤 Best For

Day traders seeking intelligent, rule-based range trading

Algorithmic traders who prefer structured and time-controlled entries

Professionals wanting disciplined automation with capital protection

🚀 Summary

Intelli Range Direction Engine is not a “black box”.

It’s a structured, rule-based algorithm designed to trade directionally within defined market windows — combining range detection, trend alignment, and risk discipline in one adaptive system.