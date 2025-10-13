Travia – Daily Fibonacci Pivot Expert Advisor





Travia is a smart, lightweight Expert Advisor built around daily Fibonacci pivot analysis.

It trades structured breakouts from key pivot zones and manages each position automatically using a two-target system.

No martingale, no grid, no hidden logic — only clean, rule-based trading.

Trading Logic





Travia calculates daily Fibonacci pivots (PP, BC, TC, R1, R2, S1, S2) from the previous day’s data.

When price breaks above the Top Central (TC) or below the Bottom Central (BC) with confirmation, the EA opens a position following the higher-timeframe trend.





After entry:

• Stop Loss is placed on the opposite side of the CPR zone.

• When Target 1 is reached, Stop Loss moves to Break-Even.

• When Target 2 is hit, the position closes automatically.





The trend filter uses EMA 50 and EMA 200 on a selected timeframe (M15, M30, H1, or H4).

Only trades aligned with the major trend are allowed.

Key Features





• Daily Fibonacci pivot logic with automatic recalculation.

• Two-target management system (T1 → Break-Even → T2 → Close).

• EMA trend filter for trend-aligned entries.

• Three market sessions to choose from (Asian, European, US) plus an All-Day option.

• Spread guard and entry cooldown between trades.

• Daily loss limit and maximum trades per day controls.

• Automatic lot sizing based on account balance (Lots per 1000 USD).

• ECN-safe execution – SL and TP are attached after order fill.

• Visual pivot map on chart with clear labels and status panel.

• No DLLs, no external licensing, 100 percent native MQL5 code.

Session Filter





You can select one active trading session or run the EA all day.

Asian session operates roughly from 00:00 to 09:00 server time.

European session runs from 07:00 to 16:00.

US session runs from 13:00 to 22:00.

All-Day mode disables time filtering and allows trading 24 hours.

Recommended Settings





For XAUUSD (Gold), use timeframe M30 or H1 with H4 trend filter – default setup.

For major FX pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD), use M30 or H1 with H1 trend filter.

Recommended spread limit is below 20 pips (30 for Gold).

Daily loss limit of 1 to 2 percent is suggested for risk control.

Input Overview





EntryTriggerMode – choose between candle-close or price-touch entries.

UseHTFTrendFilter – enable or disable trend confirmation.

TrendFilterTF – select M15, M30, H1, or H4.

LotsPerK – lot size per 1000 USD balance.

DailyLossLimitPercent – daily equity drawdown limit.

MaxTradesPerDay – number of trades allowed per day.

TradingWindow – select Asia, Europe, US, or All-Day.

DrawLevels – show or hide pivot lines and targets.

Risk Management





Travia opens only one position per direction at a time.

It never uses martingale, averaging, or grids.

All orders have predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

After Target 1, the Stop Loss moves to Break-Even automatically.

If the daily loss limit is reached, the EA stops trading for the rest of the day.

Visual Elements





Gray zone – Central Pivot Range (CPR).

Green line – Top Central (TC) breakout zone for buy.

Red line – Bottom Central (BC) breakout zone for sell.

Blue lines – R1 and R2 buy targets.

Orange lines – S1 and S2 sell targets.

White line – PP (main pivot).

Status panel – displays symbol, trend timeframe, and active session.

Why Choose Travia





• Rule-based and transparent algorithm.

• Stable logic built on daily price structure.

• No martingale or high-risk tactics.

• Lightweight and compatible with all brokers.

• Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who prefer discipline over noise.

Testing and Optimization





Travia works flawlessly in the Strategy Tester in Every Tick mode.

It uses only server time and does not require any external files or libraries.

Recommended testing timeframes are M30 and H1 for best accuracy.

Disclaimer





Trading Forex and Gold involves risk.

Always test on a demo account before using live funds.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.