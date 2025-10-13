TrendReaper EA
- Experts
- Ville Alexander Hirvelae
- Versione: 1.7
- Attivazioni: 5
This is not a grid, hedge, or martingale system.
TrendReaper EA is a precision-built statistical trend-following algorithm optimized for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY on the 4-hour timeframe.
It focuses exclusively on long-side opportunities that align with sustained directional momentum. Every entry is backed by strict volatility validation and adaptive exit logic.
No doubling, no averaging — only structure, statistics, and disciplined execution.
Core Logic
TrendReaper isolates dominant upward trends by confirming momentum alignment across multiple EMA layers and ATR-based volatility filters.
Entries trigger only when continuation is statistically favored, and positions close when momentum falters or volatility compresses.
All mechanics are transparent and fully backtestable.
Key Features
-
Timeframe: 4H only
-
Pairs: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
-
Bias: Long-only
-
Filters: EMA trend + ATR volatility
-
System Type: No grid, hedge, or martingale
-
Inputs: Adjustable EMA length + Breakout bars
-
Profile: Low frequency, high-probability trades
-
Design Goal: Robust logic, zero curve-fit
⚠️ Setup Notes
Ensure symbols are entered exactly as defined by your broker (e.g., BTCUSD , BTCUSDm , XAUUSD. , etc.).
Incorrect symbol names will disable signal generation.
Always attach TrendReaper EA to a 4-hour (H4) chart for valid operation.