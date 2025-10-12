QuantumPips

QuantumPips EA – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading

QuantumPips EA is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that combines precision, efficiency, and advanced trade management. Using multi-timeframe Relative Vigor Index (RVI) signals, it identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities while managing trades dynamically for optimal profit.

Key Benefits:

  • Accurate Signal Detection: Confirms entries with RVI for both trend-following and counter-trend setups.

  • Multi-Timeframe Trading: Works simultaneously on low and high timeframes (default M5 & H1) for smarter decision-making.

  • Dynamic Trade Management: Supports trailing stops, multiple take profit strategies, and incremental lot sizing.

  • Hedging & Reverse Logic: Optional hedging and reverse trading modes to adapt to market conditions.

  • Risk Control: Validates margin, volume, and maximum positions before opening trades; configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Easy Setup: Attach to any chart with default settings or customize for your strategy.

QuantumPips EA is designed for traders seeking hands-off automation without sacrificing precision or control. Optimized for Forex, XAUUSD, and major CFDs, it provides a reliable, intelligent solution to capture consistent pips in volatile markets.

Installation: Copy to the Experts folder, attach to your chart, and start automated trading. Free updates included.



Altri dall’autore
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
5 (1)
Indicatori
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity , custom alerts , and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe. Features EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded tr
FREE
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The   4-Color MACD with Alerts   is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you   clear, color-coded visual signals   and   flexible alert options   for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to   quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive   real-time notifications . Key Features   Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MAC
FREE
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI   is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders   identify trend directions   and   spot key crossovers   between two popular moving averages:   EMA (Exponential Moving Average)   and   SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want   visual clarity ,   custom alerts , and   reliable trend signals   across any symbol or timeframe. Features   EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving av
FREE
Hedge Guard
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
HedgeGuard EA – Smart, Automated Trading HedgeGuard EA intelligently manages BUY and SELL trades using EMAs trends, MACD signals, and candle detection. It dynamically adjusts lot sizes, enforces risk limits, and automatically closes profitable trades for optimal performance. Perfect for traders seeking a hands-off, fully automated trading solution. Overview: HedgeGuard EA is a versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that manages both BUY and SELL trades efficiently
HedgeGuard Ultra
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
Hedge Guard Ultra EA -  Advanced Smart-Trend Hedging System   Overview Hedge Guard Ultra EA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade intelligently based on   ATR-driven trend detection   and   dynamic hedge logic . It focuses on capital protection, low drawdown, and consistent profitability using an   adaptive volatility-based system   that automatically switches between buy, sell, or hedge modes depending on market direction. This EA is perfect for traders seeking   hand
Hedge Guard MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
HedgeGuard EA – Smart, Automated Trading HedgeGuard EA intelligently manages BUY and SELL trades using EMAs trends, MACD signals, and candle detection. It dynamically adjusts lot sizes, enforces risk limits, and automatically closes profitable trades for optimal performance. Perfect for traders seeking a hands-off, fully automated trading solution. Overview: HedgeGuard EA is a versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that manages both BUY and SELL trades efficiently.
HedgeGuard Ultra MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
Hedge Guard Ultra EA -  Advanced Smart-Trend Hedging System Overview Hedge Guard Ultra EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade intelligently based on ATR-driven trend detection and dynamic hedge logic . It focuses on capital protection, low drawdown, and consistent profitability using an adaptive volatility-based system that automatically switches between buy, sell, or hedge modes depending on market direction. This EA is perfect for traders seeking hands-free risk-control
QuantumPips MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
QuantumPips EA – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading QuantumPips EA is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that combines precision, efficiency, and advanced trade management . Using multi-timeframe Relative Vigor Index (RVI) signals , it identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities while managing trades dynamically for optimal profit. Key Benefits: Accurate Signal Detection: Confirms entries with RVI for both trend-following and counter-trend setups. Multi-Timeframe Tra
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione