QuantumPips EA – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading

QuantumPips EA is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that combines precision, efficiency, and advanced trade management. Using multi-timeframe Relative Vigor Index (RVI) signals, it identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities while managing trades dynamically for optimal profit.

Key Benefits:

Accurate Signal Detection: Confirms entries with RVI for both trend-following and counter-trend setups.

Multi-Timeframe Trading: Works simultaneously on low and high timeframes (default M5 & H1) for smarter decision-making.

Dynamic Trade Management: Supports trailing stops, multiple take profit strategies, and incremental lot sizing.

Hedging & Reverse Logic: Optional hedging and reverse trading modes to adapt to market conditions.

Risk Control: Validates margin, volume, and maximum positions before opening trades; configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Easy Setup: Attach to any chart with default settings or customize for your strategy.

QuantumPips EA is designed for traders seeking hands-off automation without sacrificing precision or control. Optimized for Forex, XAUUSD, and major CFDs, it provides a reliable, intelligent solution to capture consistent pips in volatile markets.

Installation: Copy to the Experts folder, attach to your chart, and start automated trading. Free updates included.



