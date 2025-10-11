This isn’t another grid or martingale system. RevertFX Mean Reversion EA is a true statistical mean reversion strategy built on logic, not luck. It identifies overextended price moves, measures volatility, and reverts trades back toward equilibrium. Every entry, exit, and filter follows strict rules with controlled risk — no doubling down, no chasing losses — just pure market structure and probability.

RevertFX Mean Reversion is a simple, robust Expert Advisor designed for H1 and 30M charts. It trades NZDCAD and AUDCAD using a 100-period EMA and a 7× ATR(14) volatility filter. The core logic revolves around price deviation from the mean — no complex optimization or curve fitting.

Key Features: