Experience and Purpose

Neutral Mind is more than a trading Expert Advisor — it is a unique mental and emotional experience within trading.

Designed to neutralize — or even turn into an advantage — emotions such as anxiety, fear, and greed, Neutral Mind was created to place the trader in a conscious and balanced state of operation.

Its purpose is to allow the trader to act neutrally, without the typical tension from emotions that distort decisions, or, if emotions are still present, to use them as a benefit.

With its Classic, Random, and Inverted modes, Neutral Mind is the first market tool to consciously invert commands and results, allowing the trader to experience the controlled discomfort of “losing while winning” and “winning while losing,” until the mind reaches the ideal balance of neutrality and emotional control.

The goal is simple and powerful:

Help the trader neutralize the emotional weight of decisions and results, learning to act rationally even under uncertainty.





Overview

Neutral Mind is an interactive trading panel (Chart Trader) developed for MetaTrader 5.

It offers all the classic manual trading features directly on the chart, with an innovative approach: allowing the trader to experience intentional inversion of commands and results, helping to understand and neutralize the emotional impact during trading decisions.

The panel features an intuitive and straightforward interface with the following controls:

Lot size;

Buy and Sell Market buttons;

Limit Buy and Sell order submission;

Dynamic gain and loss limit setting directly on the chart;

Button to invert the current position;

Button to close all open and pending orders;

Display of open P/L and daily P/L.





Operating Modes

Neutral Mind has three distinct modes, allowing the trader to adjust the experience according to their objective:

1. Classic Mode

In this mode, the Expert Advisor operates traditionally:

The panel buttons execute the expected functions exactly.

Displayed balances represent the real values of executed trades.

It is recommended for traders who want to operate traditionally, using the panel as a complete conventional Chart Trader.

2. Inverted Mode

In this mode, Neutral Mind executes all actions opposite to what is expected.

Example:

The Buy button executes a Sell order.

The Sell button executes a Buy order.

Financial results are also displayed inverted (profits appear as losses and losses appear as profits).

By activating this mode, the trader fully acknowledges and agrees with the inverse system operation.

It is suitable for traders who want to explore psychological perception when facing inverted results, developing a neutral mind less influenced by emotions typically tied to trade outcomes.

3. Random Mode

In this mode, the Expert Advisor introduces a controlled uncertainty factor:

The trader sets, via parameters, a reversal probability from 0% to 100%.

Example:

0% means none of the trades will be inverted.

50% means half of the trades will be inverted randomly.

100% means all trades will be inverted.

Another way to understand this mode:

Out of every 20 trades executed, a proportional number of orders will be randomly inverted, without the trader knowing which ones.

Example:

If the trader chooses a 25% reversal probability, then 5 out of 20 sequential trades will be randomly inverted.

It is recommended for traders aiming to neutralize the emotional bias associated with uncertainty about whether a trade is “right” or “wrong,” enabling a mental control and psychological discipline exercise.





Parameters

LANGUAGE:

Allows selecting from six languages to translate panel information and alert messages.

Options: English, German, Chinese, Spanish, French, Portuguese.

CURRENCY:

Select the currency symbol to display alongside financial values on the panel.

Options: USD, EUR, GBP, CNY, AUD, CAD, JPY, BRL, CHF, Generic.

OPERATION MODE:

Choose the Expert Advisor’s operation type:

Classic: Traditional mode; trades execute and reflect real values.

Random: Trades may or may not be inverted based on defined probability. Open and daily P/L are constructed according to the results obtained in this mode.

Inverted: Trades execute and display opposite to Classic mode commands; all data and commands are inverted.

SHOW OPERATION MODE ON PANEL:

YES: Active Operation Mode is displayed at the bottom of the panel.

NO: The information is hidden; the mode must be confirmed via parameters if needed.

REVERSAL PROBABILITY:

Select a percentage of trade inversion from 0 to 100% in 5% increments.

Examples:

0% → no trades are inverted.

100% → all trades are inverted.

50% → 10 out of 20 trades are randomly inverted.

After 20 trades, the cycle restarts.

Note: If the EA is restarted or removed, a new random cycle begins.

GAIN LIMIT ALERT ($):

Set a desired gain value. An alert appears on the chart when the real daily gain reaches or exceeds this value. Does not block trades; informational only.

LOSS LIMIT ALERT ($):

Set a desired loss value. An alert appears on the chart when the real daily loss reaches or exceeds this value. Does not block trades; informational only.

FIXED LINE (GAIN/LOSS):

Set whether gain/loss lines start enabled (solid) or disabled (dotted).

YES → lines cannot be moved or disabled.

NO → lines can be moved, activated, or disabled anytime.

INITIAL GAIN LINE DISTANCE (POINTS):

Distance in points from trade entry where the gain line will be set. Always visible when executing a new trade.

INITIAL LOSS LINE DISTANCE (POINTS):

Distance in points from trade entry where the loss line will be set. Always visible when executing a new trade.

ADD VALUE ($):

Optional field to adjust the “Daily P/L” with a positive or negative value.

Example: Daily P/L is +$100.00 and ADD VALUE = -$20.00 → displayed P/L = +$80.00.





Usage Instructions

Market Entry and Gain/Loss Line Definition:

To instantly Buy or Sell at Market, set the asset quantity on the panel and click ‘BUY’ or ‘SELL’.

Entry appears on the chart as a solid gray line.

Above and below are dotted green and red lines representing gain and loss exits.

Line Settings:

Distance in points from entry

Line status (fixed or unfixed)

Fixed Lines:

Activated upon new trade (solid), cannot be moved or disabled. Trade closes if price touches/exceeds line.

Unfixed Lines:

Initially disabled (dotted), can be moved. Trade does not close if price touches line.

Activate: double-left-click → line becomes solid.

Deactivate: double-left-click → line becomes dotted.

Active lines cannot be moved; must deactivate first.

Limit Orders:

Set quantity and desired price.

Click ‘BUY LIMIT’ / ‘SELL LIMIT’.

Displayed as dotted lines (green for Buy, red for Sell).

Hover for order type and quantity info.

Cancel pending orders with ‘CANCEL ORDER’.

Panel Buttons:

QUANTITY: Set asset quantity (+/- or type).

BUY / SELL: Market entry.

PRICE: Set price for limit orders.

BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT: Send limit order at specified price.

CANCEL ORDERS: Cancel pending limit orders.

CANCEL (exits): Deactivate gain/loss lines.

INVERT: Close current trade and open opposite trade at same quantity.

RESET: Close all trades, pending orders, and gain/loss lines.

Panel Displays:

Profit / Loss: Amount in currency and points; zero = line inactive.

Open Quantity: Current traded quantity.

Open P/L: Financial result of open trades; varies by mode.

Daily P/L: Sum of all trades (open + closed); varies by mode.





Random Mode

Dynamic mode where trades may or may not be inverted according to probability.

Usage:

Set Function Mode → RANDOM

Set Reversal Probability (0–100%)

Higher percentage → more trades inverted

Click ‘NEW PROBABILITY’ → EA generates factor number (01–20) to define inversion per probability

EA maintains configuration until next ‘NEW PROBABILITY’ click

Factor numbers cycle without repetition every 20 clicks

Important: Daily P/L may differ from real P/L; alerts notify when real gain/loss limits are reached.

Suggested Use:

Set daily gain/loss goals

Set inversion probability according to trader profile:

Calm / winning bias → low probability (5–10%)



Nervous / losing bias → high probability (90–95%)



Moderate → 25–75%, adjust as needed

Generate new probability each trade to maintain consistency

Important Notices:

Read carefully; images show panel features.

EA does not guarantee profit or prevent losses.

EA tests trader’s profile under uncertainty and doubt, mitigating emotions like nervousness, fear, and greed.

Inverted/Random modes: trader fully acknowledges risks; profitable trades may appear as losses and vice versa.

Classic mode: operates as traditional Chart Trader.

Always check real results via Trading and History tabs.

EA is initially installed in Classic mode. Changing modes requires full acknowledgment of risks.

Before changing parameters or generating new probability, ensure no open trades or pending orders (RESET).



