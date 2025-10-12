MyBand EA

Overview

MyBand is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, leveraging the proprietary MyMA indicator—a versatile moving average tool supporting 90 types of moving averages (from classic SMA/EMA to advanced adaptive and kernel-based methods) and 55 price types (including OHLC, weighted, and custom derivations).

By analyzing price deviations from MyMA's upper and lower bands, MyBand detects bullish/bearish and executes trades accordingly. It incorporates robust risk management, including optional martingale, grid-style averaging, multi-mode loss recovery, and trailing stops. Whether you're a scalper on M1-M15 or a swing trader on H1-D1, MyBand adapts seamlessly via customizable parameters, ensuring consistent performance across volatile conditions.

Key Strengths:

High Customizability: Fine-tune via MyMA's extensive average and price options for personalized signal accuracy.

Built-in Recovery: 7+ recovery modes to rebound from drawdowns intelligently.

Low Drawdown Focus: Emphasizes position sizing, trailing, and filters to protect capital.

Backtest-Optimized: Supports Strategy Tester with millisecond timers for precise simulations.

Recommended for live trading on ECN/STP brokers with low spreads. Minimum deposit: $100 (micro lots). Not financial advice—test thoroughly.

Trading Strategy

MyBand applies a mean reversion model based on dynamic bands around the MyMA median:

Bullish Signal (BULL): Price below the lower band by a deviation threshold (e.g., 21 pips), optionally confirmed by a rising close.

Bearish Signal (BEAR): Price above the upper band by the threshold, optionally confirmed by a falling close.

Entries: Market orders or pending stops (buy/sell stop) based on trend, with optional averaging (grid adds at step intervals).

Exits: Trailing stops (percent/points-based), take-profit/stop-loss, or reverse signals (e.g., price crossing median/band).

Filters: Spread check, time/session restrictions (e.g., avoid weekends/news), max deals per bar/signal.

Trend Assistance: Optional higher-timeframe confirmation via secondary MyMA instance.

The EA supports hedging accounts and auto-adjusts for symbol types (forex/futures/CFDs). In averaging mode, it adds positions at fixed point/percent steps, multiplying lots optionally for grid recovery.

Key Features

MyMA Indicator Integration: Dual instances—one for median (close signal), one for bands (channel detection). Choose from 90 MA types (e.g., T3, VIDYA, Fractal Adaptive) and 55 prices (e.g., Typical, Median, Heikin Ashi-based).

Dynamic Position Management: Up to 13 simultaneous deals, with max per bar/signal limits.

Money Management: Fixed lots (0.01+) or risk-based (% of balance), auto-scaled for leverage/margin.

Martingale/Grid: Optional lot multiplier (up to 2.1x) after losses, with streak limits (up to 3).

Trailing & Recovery: Percent trailing (e.g., lock 0.89% profit). Points trailing (min profit 89 pips, step 0+). 7 recovery modes: Recent losses, streaks, P/L ratio, hedging, momentum-weighted, Fibonacci-time, and more—scaling lots by factor (1.3x).

Risk Controls: Max spread (89 pips), loss limits (%/points), reverse trading on band/median crosses.

Time Filters: GMT/server/local time modes; trade only 3-21 hours, skip weekends (Mon 3h-Fri 21h).

Pending Orders: Optional buy/sell stops with drive (trailing adjustment every tick).

Performance Monitoring: Auto-logs account/symbol checks, error retries (34 attempts).

Input Parameters

Core Settings

AppliedTimeFrame (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): Chart timeframe (default: PERIOD_CURRENT).

(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): Chart timeframe (default: PERIOD_CURRENT). AppliedSlippage (long): Max slippage in points (default: 0).

(long): Max slippage in points (default: 0). AppliedMagic (long): Unique EA identifier (default: 0).

Trade Filters

CheckSpread (bool): Enable spread filter (true).

(bool): Enable spread filter (true). MaxSpread (int): Max allowed spread in points (89).

(int): Max allowed spread in points (89). PendingMode (bool): Use pending stops instead of market (true).

(bool): Use pending stops instead of market (true). DrivePoints (int): Offset for pending orders in points (0).

Risk Management

TakeProfit / StopLoss (int): Fixed TP/SL in points (0 = disabled).

TakeProfit / StopLoss (int): Fixed TP/SL in points (0 = disabled).

PercentTrailing (bool): Trail by % profit (true).

PercentProfit (double): Min % to trail (0.89).

PointsTrailing (bool): Trail by points (true).

MinProfit (int): Min points in profit to trail (89).

TrailingStop / TrailingStep (int): Trailing distance/step (0 = disabled).

DoLimitLoss (bool): Enable loss cut-off (false).

Recovery & Scaling

ApplyRecovery (bool): Enable recovery (true).

(bool): Enable recovery (true). RecoverMode (int): Mode (0=recent bar, 1=all recent, 2=losing streak, 3=points break, 4=P/L ratio, 5=hedging, 6=momentum, 7+Fibonacci) (0).

(int): Mode (0=recent bar, 1=all recent, 2=losing streak, 3=points break, 4=P/L ratio, 5=hedging, 6=momentum, 7+Fibonacci) (0). RecoverDeals (int): Max deals to recover (89).

(int): Max deals to recover (89). RecoverFactor (double): Recovery multiplier (1.3).

(double): Recovery multiplier (1.3). MManagement (bool): % risk sizing (true).

(bool): % risk sizing (true). FixedSize / PercentSize (double): Lot size / % risk (0.1 / 1.0).

/ (double): Lot size / % risk (0.1 / 1.0). DoMartingale (bool): Enable martingale (false).

(bool): Enable martingale (false). SizeMultiply (double): Lot multiplier (2.1).

(double): Lot multiplier (2.1). MultiplyDeals (int): Max martingale steps (3).

Averaging & Signals

DoAveraging (bool): Enable grid adds (true).

(bool): Enable grid adds (true). CheckTrend (bool): Require trend confirmation (false).

(bool): Require trend confirmation (false). MultiplyLot (double): Grid lot multiplier (1.0).

(double): Grid lot multiplier (1.0). PointsStep / PercentStep (double): Grid step in points/% (0 / 1.0).

/ (double): Grid step in points/% (0 / 1.0). AppliedAssistance (bool): Use secondary MA confirmation (true).

(bool): Use secondary MA confirmation (true). AppliedAverage (int): MyMA average type (0-89).

(int): MyMA average type (0-89). AppliedPeriod (int): MA period for bands (13).

(int): MA period for bands (13). AppliedPrice (int): Price type (0-55).

(int): Price type (0-55). AppliedBands (int): Bands type (0-21).

AppliedAssault (int): Band deviation multiplier.

(int): Band deviation multiplier. AppliedDeviation (int): Entry deviation in pips*10.

Time & Limits

DateTimeMode (enum): Time mode (TimeGMTs).

(enum): Time mode (TimeGMTs). CheckTime (bool): Enable hours filter (true).

(bool): Enable hours filter (true). StartHour / EndHour (int): Trading hours (3 / 21).

/ (int): Trading hours (3 / 21). SkipWeekend (bool): Skip non-trading days (true).

(bool): Skip non-trading days (true). MondayStart / FridayEnd (int): Weekend bounds (3 / 21).

/ (int): Weekend bounds (3 / 21). ReverseDeals (bool): Enable reverse on signals (true).

(bool): Enable reverse on signals (true). ReverseMode (int): Reverse type (0=median, 1=band) (1).

(int): Reverse type (0=median, 1=band) (1). SignalCandle (int): Signal shift (0).

(int): Signal shift (0). MaxBarDeals / MaxSameDeals (int): Max per bar/direction (1 / 1).

/ (int): Max per bar/direction (1 / 1). AppliedRetray (int): Error retry attempts (34).

Recommendations

- The default settings are optimized for the German index (DAX) on the 1-minute timeframe.

- For any other pair, optimize over a maximum period of one year, and no more frequently than once per week — preferably once per month.



Optimization: Backtest on 100% history quality with. Optimize MyMA types (e.g., 0-89 for trends) and recovery modes per pair. Choose the pair, optimize for the last few months, and let it run automatically for at least a week. Do not optimize more often than once a week.

Pairs: Any (M1-H1); avoid news-heavy sessions.

VPS: Use for 24/5 stability; set to GMT+0.

