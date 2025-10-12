MyBand

MyBand EA

Overview

MyBand is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, leveraging the proprietary MyMA indicator—a versatile moving average tool supporting 90 types of moving averages (from classic SMA/EMA to advanced adaptive and kernel-based methods) and 55 price types (including OHLC, weighted, and custom derivations). 

By analyzing price deviations from MyMA's upper and lower bands, MyBand detects bullish/bearish and executes trades accordingly. It incorporates robust risk management, including optional martingale, grid-style averaging, multi-mode loss recovery, and trailing stops. Whether you're a scalper on M1-M15 or a swing trader on H1-D1, MyBand adapts seamlessly via customizable parameters, ensuring consistent performance across volatile conditions.

Key Strengths:

  • High Customizability: Fine-tune via MyMA's extensive average and price options for personalized signal accuracy.
  • Built-in Recovery: 7+ recovery modes to rebound from drawdowns intelligently.
  • Low Drawdown Focus: Emphasizes position sizing, trailing, and filters to protect capital.
  • Backtest-Optimized: Supports Strategy Tester with millisecond timers for precise simulations.

Recommended for live trading on ECN/STP brokers with low spreads. Minimum deposit: $100 (micro lots). Not financial advice—test thoroughly.

Trading Strategy

MyBand applies a mean reversion model based on dynamic bands around the MyMA median:

  • Bullish Signal (BULL): Price below the lower band by a deviation threshold (e.g., 21 pips), optionally confirmed by a rising close.
  • Bearish Signal (BEAR): Price above the upper band by the threshold, optionally confirmed by a falling close.
  • Entries: Market orders or pending stops (buy/sell stop) based on trend, with optional averaging (grid adds at step intervals).
  • Exits: Trailing stops (percent/points-based), take-profit/stop-loss, or reverse signals (e.g., price crossing median/band).
  • Filters: Spread check, time/session restrictions (e.g., avoid weekends/news), max deals per bar/signal.
  • Trend Assistance: Optional higher-timeframe confirmation via secondary MyMA instance.

The EA supports hedging accounts and auto-adjusts for symbol types (forex/futures/CFDs). In averaging mode, it adds positions at fixed point/percent steps, multiplying lots optionally for grid recovery.

Key Features

  • MyMA Indicator Integration: Dual instances—one for median (close signal), one for bands (channel detection). Choose from 90 MA types (e.g., T3, VIDYA, Fractal Adaptive) and 55 prices (e.g., Typical, Median, Heikin Ashi-based).
  • Dynamic Position Management: Up to 13 simultaneous deals, with max per bar/signal limits.
  • Money Management: Fixed lots (0.01+) or risk-based (% of balance), auto-scaled for leverage/margin.
  • Martingale/Grid: Optional lot multiplier (up to 2.1x) after losses, with streak limits (up to 3).
  • Trailing & Recovery:
    • Percent trailing (e.g., lock 0.89% profit).
    • Points trailing (min profit 89 pips, step 0+).
    • 7 recovery modes: Recent losses, streaks, P/L ratio, hedging, momentum-weighted, Fibonacci-time, and more—scaling lots by factor (1.3x).
  • Risk Controls: Max spread (89 pips), loss limits (%/points), reverse trading on band/median crosses.
  • Time Filters: GMT/server/local time modes; trade only 3-21 hours, skip weekends (Mon 3h-Fri 21h).
  • Pending Orders: Optional buy/sell stops with drive (trailing adjustment every tick).
  • Performance Monitoring: Auto-logs account/symbol checks, error retries (34 attempts).

Input Parameters

Core Settings

  • AppliedTimeFrame (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): Chart timeframe (default: PERIOD_CURRENT).
  • AppliedSlippage (long): Max slippage in points (default: 0).
  • AppliedMagic (long): Unique EA identifier (default: 0).

Trade Filters

  • CheckSpread (bool): Enable spread filter (true).
  • MaxSpread (int): Max allowed spread in points (89).
  • PendingMode (bool): Use pending stops instead of market (true).
  • DrivePoints (int): Offset for pending orders in points (0).

Risk Management

  • TakeProfit / StopLoss (int): Fixed TP/SL in points (0 = disabled).
  • PercentTrailing (bool): Trail by % profit (true).
  • PercentProfit (double): Min % to trail (0.89).
  • PointsTrailing (bool): Trail by points (true).
  • MinProfit (int): Min points in profit to trail (89).
  • TrailingStop / TrailingStep (int): Trailing distance/step (0 = disabled).
  • DoLimitLoss (bool): Enable loss cut-off (false).
  • LossPercent (double) / LossPoints (int): Cut-off threshold (0.0 / 0).

Recovery & Scaling

  • ApplyRecovery (bool): Enable recovery (true).
  • RecoverMode (int): Mode (0=recent bar, 1=all recent, 2=losing streak, 3=points break, 4=P/L ratio, 5=hedging, 6=momentum, 7+Fibonacci) (0).
  • RecoverDeals (int): Max deals to recover (89).
  • RecoverFactor (double): Recovery multiplier (1.3).
  • MManagement (bool): % risk sizing (true).
  • FixedSize / PercentSize (double): Lot size / % risk (0.1 / 1.0).
  • DoMartingale (bool): Enable martingale (false).
  • SizeMultiply (double): Lot multiplier (2.1).
  • MultiplyDeals (int): Max martingale steps (3).

Averaging & Signals

  • DoAveraging (bool): Enable grid adds (true).
  • CheckTrend (bool): Require trend confirmation (false).
  • MultiplyLot (double): Grid lot multiplier (1.0).
  • PointsStep / PercentStep (double): Grid step in points/% (0 / 1.0).
  • AppliedAssistance (bool): Use secondary MA confirmation (true).
  • AppliedAverage (int): MyMA average type (0-89).
  • AppliedPeriod (int): MA period for bands (13).
  • AppliedPrice (int): Price type (0-55).
  • AppliedBands (int): Bands type (0-21).
  • AppliedAssault (int): Band deviation multiplier.
  • AppliedDeviation (int): Entry deviation in pips*10.

Time & Limits

  • DateTimeMode (enum): Time mode (TimeGMTs).
  • CheckTime (bool): Enable hours filter (true).
  • StartHour / EndHour (int): Trading hours (3 / 21).
  • SkipWeekend (bool): Skip non-trading days (true).
  • MondayStart / FridayEnd (int): Weekend bounds (3 / 21).
  • ReverseDeals (bool): Enable reverse on signals (true).
  • ReverseMode (int): Reverse type (0=median, 1=band) (1).
  • SignalCandle (int): Signal shift (0).
  • MaxBarDeals / MaxSameDeals (int): Max per bar/direction (1 / 1).
  • AppliedRetray (int): Error retry attempts (34).

Recommendations

- The default settings are optimized for the German index (DAX) on the 1-minute timeframe.
- For any other pair, optimize over a maximum period of one year, and no more frequently than once per week — preferably once per month.
  • Optimization: Backtest on 100% history quality with. Optimize MyMA types (e.g., 0-89 for trends) and recovery modes per pair.

    Choose the pair, optimize for the last few months, and let it run automatically for at least a week. Do not optimize more often than once a week.

  • Pairs: Any (M1-H1); avoid news-heavy sessions.
  • VPS: Use for 24/5 stability; set to GMT+0.
📌   This tool is provided "as is" and does not guarantee results. Users are encouraged to test and adjust the parameters to suit their preferences and trading conditions.
Altri dall’autore
CoreHFT
Vasile Verdes
Experts
___________________________        /   QUANTUM CORE SYSTEM v1.0   \       /==============================\      ||     ||     ||     ||      ||      ||     ||      ||+==Q1==Q2====Q3===Q4==Q5==+||       \     ||  ||   ||  ||    ||    ||   ||    /       \------------------------------------------/        |    |    |    |    |    |   |    |    |    |        |____|____|____|____|____|___|       /~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~\      /      Superposition Matrix Online     \     |       Entan
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping di precisione per XAU su M1 Ispirato alla disciplina e alla strategia dell’epoca romana, ThraeX è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per eseguire operazioni rapide e frequenti su XAU/USD , utilizzando il grafico a 1 minuto. È costruito per reagire in tempo reale ai cambiamenti del mercato, adattandosi automaticamente alle nuove condizioni. Caratteristiche principali: ️ Strategia di scalping per XAU – Ideato per decisioni rapide sull’oro (XAU/USD) basate su dati di m
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Experts
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for DAX(German Index) VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like DAX(German Index) , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to h
HeikenAshi
Vasile Verdes
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Pro – Strumento personalizzabile per la visualizzazione dei trend Heiken Ashi Pro è un indicatore per MetaTrader 4 che crea candele Heiken Ashi personalizzate utilizzando una vasta gamma di impostazioni configurabili. Grazie all’impiego di medie mobili avanzate e formule di calcolo prezzo, l’indicatore si adatta a diversi stili analitici. Caratteristiche principali: Include 34 tipi di medie mobili, tra cui SMA, EMA, HMA, KAMA, JMA, TEMA, DEMA, McGinley, Super Smoother, Gaussian, Lagu
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione