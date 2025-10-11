



PlanMatrix EA (MT4) — Product Description

PlanMatrix is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor built to capture breakouts, breakdowns, and reversals on popular instruments (FX pairs, Gold, Indices, Oil, and Crypto). It blends precisely computed price levels with flexible auto-execution and advanced trade management—wrapped in a clean, bilingual (Arabic/English) interface.

Why PlanMatrix?

4 Built-in Strategies

A) Bullish Momentum — Breakout

B) Bullish Mean Reversion — Pullback

C) Bearish Momentum — Breakdown

D) Bearish Exhaustion — Rejection

Auto Levels: Generates up to 16 support/resistance levels per side (toggle 8/16).

Execution Precision: 4 take-profit targets (TP1..TP4), move SL to breakeven after TP1, and smart trailing.

Live Dashboard: Shows entry conditions, entry zones, SL/TP, spread, slippage, and the opening “Key” code.

Full Control: Trigger timeframe, auto-adjust slippage by spread, and split position size into 1–4 orders.

Bilingual UI + Action Buttons: Language toggle, show all vs. plan-levels toggle, and 8↔16 levels toggle.

Key Features

Dynamic Level Generation tuned to instrument type (FX, JPY, Gold, Indices, Oil, Crypto).

Daily Execution Filters: “One shot per plan per day” option + one re-entry if SL is hit.

Built-in Risk Management: Fixed lot or risk % of account balance.

Smart Slippage: Auto slippage based on current spread with min/max bounds.

Easy Monitoring: Clear on-chart dashboard and optional debug logs/comments.

IgnoreDailyLimitInTester

When true, only inside the Strategy Tester, it bypasses the daily trade limit checks (both the “one-shot per plan per day” state and the “already traded today for this symbol & side” history check).

When false, daily limits behave normally.

Scope: Strategy Tester (backtesting) only — it should not be used in live/demo trading.

Quick Start

Attach the EA to your desired MT4 chart and enable “Auto Trading.” Select the TriggerTimeframe (e.g., M5/M15) in inputs. Configure position sizing (FixedLots or RiskPerTrade%) and SL/trailing parameters. Use the on-chart buttons: Show All / Show Plans

16 levels / 8 levels

English / العربية

PlanMatrix will monitor conditions and manage trades automatically via strategies A/B/C/D.

Notable Inputs

AutoExecute — Enable/disable automated execution.

TriggerTimeframe — Timeframe used to confirm entry conditions.

FixedLots / RiskPerTrade — Choose position sizing mode.

MoveSLtoBE_on_TP1 / UseTrailingAfter_TP1 — Breakeven after TP1 + classic trailing.

StopBufferPips — Safety buffer for stop loss.

UseOnlyFirst4Targets — Optionally limit displayed targets to the first four.

InterfaceLanguage — Default UI language (0 = English, 1 = Arabic).

LevelsPerSide — Initial number of generated levels (you can later toggle 8/16 via the button).

New USD-based Stop & Trailing Inputs

These inputs allow you to define stop loss and trailing distance directly in USD (price distance), especially useful for Gold (XAUUSD), Oil, Indices, and Crypto.

Manual Stop in USD

UseManualStop

Enables the use of a fixed stop loss distance in USD instead of pips.

ManualStopUSD

The stop loss distance in USD from the entry price or the midpoint of the entry zone, depending on the plan type.

Classic Trailing (Optional)

TrailStepUSD

Trailing step in USD for the classic trailing mode (activated after TP1).

TrailMinDistanceUSD

Minimum distance from entry required before trailing starts (classic mode).

These inputs can remain disabled if you prefer the new trailing mode described below.

New Smart Trailing from Entry (BE + Step)

This trailing mode works independently of TP1 and is designed to react directly to price movement from the entry.

StartTrailingWithoutTP1

Enables the independent trailing mode.

BETriggerUSD

Distance from entry at which the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

StepTrailUSD

After reaching breakeven, the SL will move forward in steps of this size each time the price moves further in favor of the position.

Example:

If BETriggerUSD = 50 and StepTrailUSD = 30

At +50 USD the SL moves to breakeven.

At +80 USD the SL moves to entry +30.

At +110 USD the SL moves to entry +60, and so on.

This mode is especially suitable for Gold, Oil, Indices, and Crypto where price moves directly in USD.

Supported Symbols & Assets

Forex: USD pairs, JPY pairs, and more.

Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI/Brent/USOIL), Indices (US30, US100…), Crypto (BTC… depending on your broker).

Auto symbol detection (DetectKind) adjusts USD distance logic accordingly.

Best Practices

For Gold, Oil, Indices: 1.00 in price = 1 USD.

For JPY pairs: 0.01 in price ≈ 1 USD.

For major FX pairs: 0.0001 in price ≈ 1 USD.

Start with demo trading to fine-tune distances and trailing behavior.

Use ShowLangToggleButton = false and InterfaceLanguage = 0 for English as default.

Adjust slippage management for volatile conditions.

Compatibility & Support

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Languages: Arabic & English (toggle on chart)

Final Price: $260

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital.

PlanMatrix is a tool to assist with strategy execution and does not guarantee profits.

Use responsibly with proper risk management and testing.

New USD-based Stop & Trailing functionality allows for more precise trade management on volatile instruments and simplifies configuration by removing pip conversion complexity.