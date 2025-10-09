Order Block Spectra

Ritz Order Blcok SPECTRA

Smart Predictive Engine for Candle Trend & Range Analysis
Decode the Market Spectrum — Trade the Future.

Core Concept

Ritz SPECTRA is a next-generation predictive engine designed to analyze Order Blocks, Candle Structures, and ATR-based Adaptive Ranges — delivering an all-in-one visual and analytical experience.
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes, SPECTRA provides multi-context market insights suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders alike.

Main Components

Ritz OrderBlock Engine

  • Automatically detects Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks with adaptive precision.

  • Option to include full candle range (UseWicks) for deeper market zone coverage.

  • Fully customizable ColorScheme (DARK/LIGHT) with dynamic OB rendering.

  • Displays the latest Order Block data in a smart, minimal info panel.

Consolidation & Breakout Mapping

  • Detects micro consolidation zones using a pivot-based loopback algorithm.

  • Highlights range-bound areas and anticipates true breakouts.

  • Customizable color and opacity for zone visualization.

  • Real-time breakout alerts for early trade confirmation.

Adaptive ATR Channel

  • Dynamic ATR-based boundary system that maps natural volatility zones.

  • Helps identify reversal potential and trend expansion zones.

  • Fully configurable ATR period, multiplier, and applied price type.

TP & SL Smart Visualization

  • Auto-generated TP/SL projection lines with up to three TP levels.

  • Each line comes with independent style and color options.

  • Ideal for traders using multi-stage profit-taking strategies.

Intelligent Alert System

  • Dual alert system (screen popup + push notification).

  • Custom delay control to prevent alert repetition.

  • Instantly detects breakout and structure changes as they happen.

Bonus Feature Ideas (Futuristic Enhancements)

  1. Spectral Heat Map (Planned)
    Visualizes order block strength and liquidity density through intensity gradients — showing where institutional orders are most active.

  2. Neural ATR Adaptation (Next Build)
    ATR evolves based on price rhythm and volatility cycles — not static timeframes.

  3. Cognitive Panel Sync
    Multi-timeframe AI module aligning market bias from M1 to D1 in real-time.

  4. Smart Symbol Profiling
    Automatically adapts parameters (ATR, OB threshold) based on pair characteristics and volatility signatures.

Why Ritz Order Block SPECTRA?

  • 🔹 Elegant + Powerful — Built for professionals, designed for precision.

  • 🔹 Universal Compatibility — Works across all markets & timeframes.

  • 🔹 Next-Gen Visual Analytics — Futuristic interface with adaptive contrast.

  • 🔹 Modular Architecture — Integrates seamlessly with smart trend or structure indicators.


“We don’t just read the chart — we decode its spectrum.”
Ritz Order Block SPECTRA transforms raw candle data into market intelligence,
helping traders see the unseen layers of liquidity and structure.


