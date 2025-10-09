MT5 EMA Trend Indicator

Smart trend indicator that uses three EMAs to identify clear market direction.

Description:

The Triple EMA Trend Detector is a powerful yet simple indicator for MetaTrader 5 that defines the current market trend using three Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

It shows you visually when the trend is UP, DOWN, or NEUTRAL directly on the chart — no guesswork.

When the fast EMA crosses above the medium and both stay above the slow EMA, the indicator signals an UP trend.

When the fast EMA is below the other two, it shows a DOWN trend.

Flat or mixed EMAs = neutral / sideways market.

Features:

✅ Clear visual display of trend (UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL)

✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes

✅ No repainting, no lag

✅ Simple color coding on chart (green, red, gray)

✅ Optional alerts for trend changes

Best used for: