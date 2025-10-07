OneClickRisk EA

OneClickRisk — Product Description & Complete User Guide (MT5)

What it is





OneClickRisk is a lightweight MT5 trading panel for fast, disciplined execution. It lets you place market or pending orders with one click, while your Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are set by draggable lines and risk-based position sizing. It also includes Auto-follow Entry (entry line follows live Bid/Ask), visual Entry/SL/TP boxes, and quality-of-life protections (min gaps, freeze/stop-level checks, etc).





Key Features





One-Click Trading: Market (LONG/SHORT) and Pending (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit, optional StopLimit).





Risk-Based Sizing: Position size from % equity or fixed money; shows risk, R:R, lots.





Draggable Lines: Move Entry, SL, TP directly on chart; instant updates.





Auto-follow Entry:





AUTO ON:





Long setup → Entry follows ASK live





Short setup → Entry follows BID live





AUTO OFF: manual/drag as usual





Smart Spacing: Minimum Entry–SL/TP protection and auto de-collision (optional).





Visual Labels: Right-side boxes for Entry/SL/TP that track the lines while you pan/zoom.





Non-intrusive Panel: Buttons float above lines; lines can be background objects.





Tester Helper (optional): A one-time auto trade in Strategy Tester to pass “never traded” validation without changing live behavior.





Timeframe-Resilient: (If configured) lines stay where you left them when switching timeframes.





Requirements





Platform: MetaTrader 5





Account: Any (netting or hedging). AutoTrading must be enabled.





Symbols: Broker must allow the order types you use (Stop/Limit/StopLimit).





Permissions: “Allow algorithmic trading” in EA properties.





Quick Start (2 minutes)





Attach EA to a chart.





Default can be without lines (if you’ve disabled auto-creation).





Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to create Entry/SL/TP.





(Optional) Press AUTO → AUTO ON to make Entry follow ASK/BID live.





Drag SL/TP lines to set your stop distance and target.





Confirm the Info panel (lots, risk $, R:R).





Click LONG (MKT) or SHORT (MKT) for instant market orders, or use BUY/SELL STOP or BUY/SELL LIMIT.





Adjust anything by dragging the lines; the panel updates risk and R:R live.





Panel & Buttons





LONG (MKT): Instant buy at ASK (SL/TP optional).





SHORT (MKT): Instant sell at BID.





BUY STOP / SELL STOP: Pending stop orders using Entry line price.





BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT: Pending limit orders using Entry line price.





LONG SETUP / SHORT SETUP: Creates or re-aligns Entry/SL/TP around the current price in long/short orientation.





RESET (hapus garis): Removes Entry/SL/TP lines (you can recreate with setup buttons).





AUTO: Toggle auto-follow Entry (orange = ON). Long follows ASK, Short follows BID.





Info Label: Shows Entry, SL/TP prices, stop distance (points), risk money, lots, R:R, and AUTO status.





Copyright: “2025 Ubetrades” shown bottom-left.





Lines & Boxes





Entry (silver), SL (tomato), TP (sea-green).





Right-side boxes (Entry/SL/TP) move with the lines so they’re always visible, even when you scroll/zoom.





Drag behavior





Click-hold a line → drag to a new price.





If Auto-separate is ON, the EA automatically keeps a safe gap between Entry, SL, and TP.





Minimum gap (in points) is enforced to avoid accidental overlaps.





Risk & Sizing





Risk Mode:





% Equity (e.g., 1.0%) or





Fixed Money (e.g., $50)





Lots are derived from: risk_money ÷ (stop_points × value_per_point_per_lot).





Normalize Lots to broker’s min/max/step automatically.





Info panel shows: Entry, lots, SL distance (points), Risk $, TP distance, and R:R.





Pending Orders





Buy/Sell Stop use Entry price above (buy) or below (sell) current market, respecting stop/freeze levels + your buffer.





Buy/Sell Limit use Entry price below (buy) or above (sell) current market, respecting freeze level + buffer.





StopLimit (optional) for stop orders: a limit offset from the stop price.





If a distance rule is violated, OneClickRisk explains the reason in the Experts tab (e.g., “too close to Ask/Bid” or “below stop level + buffer”).





Auto-follow Entry (when AUTO = ON)





Long Setup → Entry constantly follows ASK (tick by tick).





Short Setup → Entry constantly follows BID.





Turn AUTO OFF for manual placement/dragging.





Tip: If you want SL/TP to “track” when Entry moves in AUTO, ask us to enable the optional “Link SL/TP to Entry” feature.





Inputs (most useful)





Magic Number: Tag your orders.





Slippage: Max deviation (points) for market orders.





Show RR box: Toggle Info label.





Risk Mode / Risk: % equity or fixed money.





Defaults: Fallback SL/TP distance (points) when SL/TP lines are missing.





Panel: Position and font sizes.





Lines: Colors, width, style, draw in background or not.





Protection: Minimum Entry–SL/TP gap (points), auto-separate.





Pending Orders: Buffer (points) beyond stop/freeze level; StopLimit on/off; StopLimit offset.





Line Boxes: Show/hide, size, right padding, text color.





Tester Helper (optional): Set InpTesterAutoTrade = true to open one tiny trade only in Strategy Tester (used for Marketplace validation). Default false so your live behavior is unchanged.





Typical Workflows

A) Fast Market Entry with Risk Control





Click LONG SETUP (or SHORT SETUP).





Drag SL to your logical stop.





Check lots and Risk $ in the Info label.





Drag TP to your target (watch the R:R).





Click LONG (MKT) / SHORT (MKT).





B) Breakout Stop Order





Click LONG SETUP for a bull breakout (or SHORT SETUP).





Drag Entry to the breakout level.





Set SL (below/above structure).





Adjust TP for your desired R:R.





Click BUY STOP / SELL STOP.





C) Pullback Limit Order





Choose LONG or SHORT SETUP.





Drag Entry to your pullback level.





Adjust SL/TP.





Click BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT.





D) Auto-follow for News/Scalping





Press LONG SETUP (or SHORT SETUP).





Press AUTO → AUTO ON: Entry follows ASK/BID live.





When ready, send market or pending order.

Turn AUTO OFF afterward if you prefer manual control.