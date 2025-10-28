ADX BB Martingale EA

YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA

YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that combines three powerful tools:

ADX (trend detection), Bollinger Bands (volatility control), and a smart Martingale recovery system to achieve consistent performance in different market conditions.

This Expert Advisor identifies strong directional trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX), then confirms entries and exits with Bollinger Band breakouts, managing positions with an intelligent Martingale system that controls drawdown through equity protection and dynamic lot sizing.

✅ Main Features:
Trend following using ADX indicator
Bollinger Bands for volatility-based entries
Smart Martingale recovery system
Equity protection and stop-loss management
Works on all Forex pairs, metals, and indices
Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Fully automatic with customizable settings

💡 Recommended Settings:
Timeframe: M15 
Account type: ECN
Recommended pair: EURUSD
Minimum balance: $100

🧠 Strategy Logic:
The EA detects a trend using ADX. When a Bollinger Band breakout occurs in the direction of the trend, it opens a position. If the market retraces, the Martingale logic activates in a controlled way to recover previous losses while limiting exposure with a built-in safety algorithm.

🏆 Why Choose YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA?
Combines three proven strategies in one system
Adaptive logic that adjusts to changing volatility
Optimized for stability and profitability
Ideal for traders who want passive, reliable growth

📈 Backtest & Live Results:

Backtested from 2018–2025 on multiple pairs showing stable equity growth and low drawdown.

🔹 Keywords: ADX EA, Bollinger Bands EA, Martingale Forex Robot, YM EA, Automated Forex Trading, Trend Scalper EA, Bollinger Strategy, MT5 EA, MT4 Expert Advisor, YM Trading Bot.

✳️ Free version available for testing on demo accounts.
Download, backtest, and see the power of YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA today!
