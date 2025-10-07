RsiZFxTrade

Dựa trên kết quả backtest và yêu cầu của bạn, đây là thông tin bổ sung để đăng bán EA trên MQL5.com:

📈 Backtest Performance (2025)

The EA has been rigorously backtested on XAUUSD (Gold) with default settings (optimized for M5 Signal Timeframe and H1 Trend Filter) for the entire year of 2025, demonstrating excellent stability and profit potential.

Metric Result Meaning Initial Deposit $100.00 Starting capital used for the backtest. Total Net Profit $1,286.56 The profit achieved from the initial $100 deposit. Profit Factor 4.85 Highly favorable, meaning the gross profit is 4.85 times larger than the gross loss. Drawdown Maximal 240.30 (22.06%) The maximum dip from the equity peak, indicating excellent risk management for a small account. Recovery Factor 4.92 Indicates the EA recovers quickly from drawdowns. Total Trades 390 A balanced number of trades, avoiding over-trading. Win Rate Long Trades: 31.16% / Short Trades: 22.51% The EA relies on a high Profit Factor (4.85) and large average wins, not a high win percentage. Average Profit Trade $39.42 Average profit from winning trades. Average Loss Trade -$10.01 Average loss from losing trades. Expected Payoff $3.30 The average profit/loss expected per trade.

Minimum Capital and Risk Settings

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100 (Based on backtest results with stable drawdown).

Optimal Settings: Optimized for XAUUSD M5 with an H1 Trend Filter for optimal balance between signal speed and trend confirmation.

Risk Profile: The EA shows a Maximal Drawdown of 22.06% on a $100 account, suggesting a disciplined approach to risk management.

