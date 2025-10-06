Trading view appearance

Custom colours on Metatrader just like on Tradingview?







Description: TradingView DarkTheme

This MQL5 script customizes the MetaTrader 5 chart to replicate the dark theme aesthetic of TradingView.

It applies specific colors for the chart background, text, grid, bullish and bearish candles, volume, and stop levels, closely matching TradingView's dark theme.

The script also configures chart settings by hiding the grid, period separators, and tick volumes, setting the chart to candlestick mode with a default scale.

Upon execution, it refreshes the chart to display the new theme instantly. Ideal for traders who prefer TradingView's visual style in MT5.









Hope you will like it.



