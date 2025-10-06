WaveRaider Pro - Professional Reversal Indicator for MT5

WHAT IT DOES: Identifies high-probability reversal points with visual arrows on your chart. Cyan arrows = BUY signals. Magenta arrows = SELL signals.

WHY IT'S DIFFERENT: ✓ Non-Repainting - Signals finalize on bar close, never disappear ✓ Multi-Layer Analysis - Sophisticated filtering without complexity ✓ Lightning Fast - Optimized performance, multiple charts no problem ✓ Universal - Works on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto ✓ Flexible - All timeframes from M1 to MN1

PERFECT FOR:

Swing traders catching multi-day moves

Scalpers timing quick reversals

EA developers building automated systems

Part-time traders using alerts

YOU GET:

Full indicator (no restrictions, 5 computer license)

Detailed user manual (40+ pages)

Setup & optimization guides

Email support within 48 hours

Free minor updates

REQUIREMENTS: MetaTrader 5 platform, basic trading knowledge, proper risk management

Trade smarter. Catch reversals with precision. Get WaveRaider Pro today.