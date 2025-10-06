SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework EURUSD
- Experts
- Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
- Versione: 1.0
Asset: EURUSD
Timeframe: M5
This is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that combines multiple sophisticated trading systems into a single automated trading solution. Let me break down the main components and functionality:
🧠 Core Architecture
The EA integrates 4 major systems:
1. SMC Cerebrum Pro 2A - Market Structure Analysis
-
Purpose: Identifies Smart Money Concepts (SMC) patterns
-
Key Features:
-
Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 to Monthly)
-
Detects market structure changes (CHoCH, BoS, CON, EXP)
-
Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, Rejection Blocks
-
Scores pattern confluence and strength
-
2. Candlestick Pattern Brain 5B - Pattern Recognition
-
Purpose: Detects candlestick patterns across multiple timeframes
-
Patterns Detected:
-
Body-Centered, Pin Bars, Hammers
-
Walking Stick patterns, Engulfing patterns
-
Morning/Evening Stars, Big Belly/Pot Belly Dojis
-
-
Features: Confidence scoring, context filtering with EMA/ADX/BB
3. Money Management Brain D3 - Risk Management
-
Purpose: Advanced position management and risk control
-
Key Features:
-
Partial scaling at profit targets
-
Dynamic trailing stops with multiple methods (ATR, FVG, Swing, Intelligent)
-
Portfolio risk monitoring
-
Break-even and Prime Directive logic
-
Circuit breaker for error protection
-
4. End of Week Governor - Weekend Risk Management
-
Purpose: Automatically closes positions before weekend and reopens them
-
Features: Gap protection, position snapshot/restore
🎯 Trading Logic
Entry Conditions:
-
BUY: Bullish candlestick patterns on M5 timeframe with 60%+ confidence
-
SELL: Bearish patterns on M5 or M15 with 60%+ confidence
Position Sizing:
-
Fixed Lots or Auto-Risk Percentage (2.5% default)
-
Maximum 4 simultaneous positions
Stop Loss & Take Profit:
-
Auto SL: Based on M15 lows/highs or daily lows
-
Risk:Reward: 25:1 (configurable)
-
Validation: Checks broker stop levels
📊 Advanced Features
HUD (Heads-Up Display)
-
Real-time multi-timeframe analysis display
-
Pattern detection tracking
-
Risk exposure monitoring
-
Trade squadron status
-
Prop firm challenge statistics
Risk Management Layers:
-
Portfolio Guard: Maximum exposure limits (5% default)
-
Daily Drawdown Protection: 5% max daily loss
-
Total Equity Protection: 10% max total loss
-
Profit Target: 10% for challenge simulation
Pattern Confluence Scoring:
-
Combines FVG, Order Blocks, Rejection Blocks
-
Scores patterns from 0-100 based on confluence
-
Timeframe alignment analysis
⚙️ Configuration Options
Trading Hours:
-
Configurable start/end times
-
Time-based trading windows
Risk Profiles:
-
Tight: Conservative stops
-
Medium: Balanced approach
-
Swing: Wider stops for longer holds
Context Packs:
-
Same TF, Hybrid, Intraday, Swing
-
Different timeframe combinations for analysis
🔧 Technical Implementation
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
-
Simultaneously analyzes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
-
Each timeframe maintains its own pattern memory
-
Real-time pattern tracking with confidence scores
Error Handling:
-
Retry mechanisms for trade execution
-
Circuit breaker after consecutive errors
-
Comprehensive logging system
Data Management:
-
Pattern history tracking (last 10 bars)
-
Position state persistence
-
Performance telemetry
🎮 User Interface
The EA provides:
-
Visual pattern drawing on charts
-
Comprehensive HUD with real-time stats
-
Alert system for pattern detection
-
Notification support for mobile/email alerts
This is a professional-grade trading system that combines institutional concepts (SMC) with retail trading tools, featuring sophisticated risk management and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities.