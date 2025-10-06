SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework EURUSD

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

This is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that combines multiple sophisticated trading systems into a single automated trading solution. Let me break down the main components and functionality:

🧠 Core Architecture

The EA integrates 4 major systems:

1. SMC Cerebrum Pro 2A - Market Structure Analysis

  • Purpose: Identifies Smart Money Concepts (SMC) patterns

  • Key Features:

    • Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 to Monthly)

    • Detects market structure changes (CHoCH, BoS, CON, EXP)

    • Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, Rejection Blocks

    • Scores pattern confluence and strength

2. Candlestick Pattern Brain 5B - Pattern Recognition

  • Purpose: Detects candlestick patterns across multiple timeframes

  • Patterns Detected:

    • Body-Centered, Pin Bars, Hammers

    • Walking Stick patterns, Engulfing patterns

    • Morning/Evening Stars, Big Belly/Pot Belly Dojis

  • Features: Confidence scoring, context filtering with EMA/ADX/BB

3. Money Management Brain D3 - Risk Management

  • Purpose: Advanced position management and risk control

  • Key Features:

    • Partial scaling at profit targets

    • Dynamic trailing stops with multiple methods (ATR, FVG, Swing, Intelligent)

    • Portfolio risk monitoring

    • Break-even and Prime Directive logic

    • Circuit breaker for error protection

4. End of Week Governor - Weekend Risk Management

  • Purpose: Automatically closes positions before weekend and reopens them

  • Features: Gap protection, position snapshot/restore

🎯 Trading Logic

Entry Conditions:

  • BUY: Bullish candlestick patterns on M5 timeframe with 60%+ confidence

  • SELL: Bearish patterns on M5 or M15 with 60%+ confidence

Position Sizing:

  • Fixed Lots or Auto-Risk Percentage (2.5% default)

  • Maximum 4 simultaneous positions

Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Auto SL: Based on M15 lows/highs or daily lows

  • Risk:Reward: 25:1 (configurable)

  • Validation: Checks broker stop levels

📊 Advanced Features

HUD (Heads-Up Display)

  • Real-time multi-timeframe analysis display

  • Pattern detection tracking

  • Risk exposure monitoring

  • Trade squadron status

  • Prop firm challenge statistics

Risk Management Layers:

  1. Portfolio Guard: Maximum exposure limits (5% default)

  2. Daily Drawdown Protection: 5% max daily loss

  3. Total Equity Protection: 10% max total loss

  4. Profit Target: 10% for challenge simulation

Pattern Confluence Scoring:

  • Combines FVG, Order Blocks, Rejection Blocks

  • Scores patterns from 0-100 based on confluence

  • Timeframe alignment analysis

⚙️ Configuration Options

Trading Hours:

  • Configurable start/end times

  • Time-based trading windows

Risk Profiles:

  • Tight: Conservative stops

  • Medium: Balanced approach

  • Swing: Wider stops for longer holds

Context Packs:

  • Same TF, Hybrid, Intraday, Swing

  • Different timeframe combinations for analysis

🔧 Technical Implementation

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

  • Simultaneously analyzes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

  • Each timeframe maintains its own pattern memory

  • Real-time pattern tracking with confidence scores

Error Handling:

  • Retry mechanisms for trade execution

  • Circuit breaker after consecutive errors

  • Comprehensive logging system

Data Management:

  • Pattern history tracking (last 10 bars)

  • Position state persistence

  • Performance telemetry

🎮 User Interface

The EA provides:

  • Visual pattern drawing on charts

  • Comprehensive HUD with real-time stats

  • Alert system for pattern detection

  • Notification support for mobile/email alerts

This is a professional-grade trading system that combines institutional concepts (SMC) with retail trading tools, featuring sophisticated risk management and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities.


