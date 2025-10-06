SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework EURUSD

https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-trading/

Channel for SMC CT5F EURUSD: https://t.me/SMCCT5FEURUSD

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

This is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) that combines multiple sophisticated trading systems into a single automated trading solution. Let me break down the main components and functionality:

🧠 Core Architecture

The EA integrates 4 major systems:

1. SMC Cerebrum Pro 2A - Market Structure Analysis

Purpose : Identifies Smart Money Concepts (SMC) patterns

Key Features : Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 to Monthly) Detects market structure changes (CHoCH, BoS, CON, EXP) Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, Rejection Blocks Scores pattern confluence and strength



2. Candlestick Pattern Brain 5B - Pattern Recognition

Purpose : Detects candlestick patterns across multiple timeframes

Patterns Detected : Body-Centered, Pin Bars, Hammers Walking Stick patterns, Engulfing patterns Morning/Evening Stars, Big Belly/Pot Belly Dojis

Features: Confidence scoring, context filtering with EMA/ADX/BB

3. Money Management Brain D3 - Risk Management

Purpose : Advanced position management and risk control

Key Features : Partial scaling at profit targets Dynamic trailing stops with multiple methods (ATR, FVG, Swing, Intelligent) Portfolio risk monitoring Break-even and Prime Directive logic Circuit breaker for error protection



4. End of Week Governor - Weekend Risk Management

Purpose : Automatically closes positions before weekend and reopens them

Features: Gap protection, position snapshot/restore

🎯 Trading Logic

Entry Conditions:

BUY : Bullish candlestick patterns on M5 timeframe with 60%+ confidence

SELL: Bearish patterns on M5 or M15 with 60%+ confidence

Position Sizing:

Fixed Lots or Auto-Risk Percentage (2.5% default)

Maximum 4 simultaneous positions

Stop Loss & Take Profit:

Auto SL : Based on M15 lows/highs or daily lows

Risk:Reward : 25:1 (configurable)

Validation: Checks broker stop levels

📊 Advanced Features

HUD (Heads-Up Display)

Real-time multi-timeframe analysis display

Pattern detection tracking

Risk exposure monitoring

Trade squadron status

Prop firm challenge statistics

Risk Management Layers:

Portfolio Guard: Maximum exposure limits (5% default) Daily Drawdown Protection: 5% max daily loss Total Equity Protection: 10% max total loss Profit Target: 10% for challenge simulation

Pattern Confluence Scoring:

Combines FVG, Order Blocks, Rejection Blocks

Scores patterns from 0-100 based on confluence

Timeframe alignment analysis

⚙️ Configuration Options

Trading Hours:

Configurable start/end times

Time-based trading windows

Risk Profiles:

Tight : Conservative stops

Medium : Balanced approach

Swing: Wider stops for longer holds

Context Packs:

Same TF , Hybrid , Intraday , Swing

Different timeframe combinations for analysis

🔧 Technical Implementation

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Simultaneously analyzes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

Each timeframe maintains its own pattern memory

Real-time pattern tracking with confidence scores

Error Handling:

Retry mechanisms for trade execution

Circuit breaker after consecutive errors

Comprehensive logging system

Data Management:

Pattern history tracking (last 10 bars)

Position state persistence

Performance telemetry

🎮 User Interface

The EA provides:

Visual pattern drawing on charts

Comprehensive HUD with real-time stats

Alert system for pattern detection

Notification support for mobile/email alerts

This is a professional-grade trading system that combines institutional concepts (SMC) with retail trading tools, featuring sophisticated risk management and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities.