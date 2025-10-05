Crash 3oo spike detector
This indicator is designed for Crash 300 index, and it gives sell signals using 4 different indicators which are RSI, moving averages, Parabolic Sar and the Stochastic oscillator indicator. The indicator contains trend filters to filter-out sell signals in uptrend and target sell signals in downtrend.
Key features
- Non lagging indicator.
- Non repaint.
- Enable/disable signals options.
- Trend filter.
- Sell exit bars for delayed spikes
- Chart timeframe (1 minute).
- Crash 300 index chart.
- Signal analysis
Inputs
- General settings input to enable/disable alerts and notifications and also to input sell exit bars for delayed spikes
- RSI inputs - contains inputs for the RSI indicator which include the RSI period, first sell level and second sell level inputs.
- Stochastic oscillator inputs-contains k period, d period, slowing period and the price field inputs.
- Moving averages inputs - contains two moving averages inputs which are the slow-moving average period, method and the fastmoving period, method.
- Parabolic Sar inputs - contains the SAR step and the SAR maximum inputs.
After purchase, send me private message for settings