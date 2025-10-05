BurstMX MT5

BurstMX: Conquer Gold Trading with Advanced Breakout Mastery. Experience 24/24 Automated Excellence with Professional Risk Control
  • Send me a private message to receive the bot optimal settings.
Launch PROMO 5 copies will be sold at 399$ - Next price 499$


BurstMX has been meticulously designed and developed by the StratMX team of expert traders and software engineers. For technical support, updates, and community discussions, visit our official StratMX platform

Strategy Execution

>>> Automatic detection of support and resistance levels across recent price action to identify the most powerful breakout points
>>> Strategic placement of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at key levels, activating instantly upon technical barrier breakouts
>>> Intelligent bidirectional trading that automatically removes opposite orders upon activation, maximizing profit opportunities
>>> Institutional-grade risk management with advanced Stop Loss protection and dynamic Trailing Stop that safeguards profits automatically

NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID !!!

========================================================================================================================================================================

Parameters:

  • Lot size - (default 0.01)
  • Magic Number - Magic number for identification (default: 123456)
  • Comment_B - Order comment (default: "BurstMX")
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points (default: 250.0)
  • Seconday Distance - (default: 40.0)
  • Start Hour - Trading start hour (default: 8)
  • End Hour - Trading end hour (default: 17)
  • Max Trades Per Day - (default: 3)
  • Show Dashboard - (default: true)

Setup:

  • Currency Pair > XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe > 1H
  • Account Type> ECN OR LOW SPREAD


Minimum Requirements:

  • Account balance of at least $200
  • Recommended leverage: 1:30 or higher
  • MT5 compatible broker
  • VPS for 24/24

========================================================================================================================================================================

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. BurstMX may experience losses during adverse market conditions. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose completely.
