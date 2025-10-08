YM Forex Pro EA
- Experts
- Yassine Mouhssine
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🤖 YM FOREX PRO – Smart USDCAD Trading Robot
YM Forex PRO is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for USDCAD.
It combines an enhanced Bollinger Bands strategy with a powerful capital-management system, designed to deliver intelligent, consistent, and low-risk trading performance.
📊 Developed for traders who value precision, stability, and safety, YM Forex PRO adapts automatically to every market condition — detecting the strongest setups and executing trades with accuracy.
💡 In the backtest video, the EA successfully turned $1,000 into over $28,000, maintaining controlled risk and smooth equity growth.
⚙️ Operating Specifications
- Symbol: USDCAD (works exclusively on this pair)
- Timeframe: M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 ( He Perfers M1 )
- Leverage: Minimum 1:500
- Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD
- Account Type: Any broker account (preferably STP / ECN / swap-free)
- Recommended Balance: 1000 USD or higher for optimal performance
- Lot Management: Dynamic lot sizing based on equity
- Trading Hours: 24/5 automatic operation – no manual intervention required
- Compatible Platforms: MT5 depending on version
- VPS Recommended: Yes, for uninterrupted execution
🔑 Key Advantages
- 📈 Upgraded Bollinger Bands Engine: Filters noise and identifies high-probability signals.
- ⚙️ Advanced Capital Management: Smart risk control ensures steady account growth.
- 🧠 Auto-Adapt to Market Volatility: Adjusts behavior dynamically to USDCAD’s conditions.
- 🔒 Safe Trading Logic: Focused on capital protection with controlled drawdown.
- 🚀 Proven Backtest Results: From $1,000 → $28,000, showing strong consistency.
