YM Forex Pro EA

🤖 YM FOREX PRO – Smart USDCAD Trading Robot

YM Forex PRO is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for USDCAD.

It combines an enhanced Bollinger Bands strategy with a powerful capital-management system, designed to deliver intelligent, consistent, and low-risk trading performance.


📊 Developed for traders who value precision, stability, and safety, YM Forex PRO adapts automatically to every market condition — detecting the strongest setups and executing trades with accuracy.

💡 In the backtest video, the EA successfully turned $1,000 into over $28,000, maintaining controlled risk and smooth equity growth.

⚙️ Operating Specifications

  • Symbol: USDCAD (works exclusively on this pair)
  • Timeframe: M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 ( He Perfers  M1 )
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD
  • Account Type: Any broker account (preferably STP / ECN / swap-free)
  • Recommended Balance: 1000 USD or higher for optimal performance
  • Lot Management: Dynamic lot sizing based on equity
  • Trading Hours: 24/5 automatic operation – no manual intervention required
  • Compatible Platforms: MT5 depending on version
  • VPS Recommended: Yes, for uninterrupted execution

🔑 Key Advantages

  • 📈 Upgraded Bollinger Bands Engine: Filters noise and identifies high-probability signals.
  • ⚙️ Advanced Capital Management: Smart risk control ensures steady account growth.
  • 🧠 Auto-Adapt to Market Volatility: Adjusts behavior dynamically to USDCAD’s conditions.
  • 🔒 Safe Trading Logic: Focused on capital protection with controlled drawdown.
  • 🚀 Proven Backtest Results: From $1,000 → $28,000, showing strong consistency.

💬 

Final Touch

🚀 Start your smart trading journey today with YM FOREX PRO!

Let it manage your trades with confidence — watch your capital grow, safely and efficiently.

⚡ Real performance. Controlled risk. Proven results.
